PD Editorial: State equity official took working remotely to the max

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

It’s good to have friends in high places. Just ask Daniel Lee, California’s first state school superintendent of equity. His pal handed him that plum job with all the salary and few of the responsibilities.

Lee resigned on Tuesday after it came out that he had never moved to California for the job after the state Department of Education hired him under dubious circumstances a year and a half ago.

A shocking report by Politico found that Lee still lives in Philadelphia where he works as a “psychologist, life coach and self-help author.” He also “owns a Pennsylvania-based psychology firm and is the president of the New Jersey Psychological Association’s executive board.” He voted in Philadelphia’s November election.

Californians were left to believe that amid all his East Coast projects, Lee had time to put in 40 hours a week on behalf of students and that he earned his taxpayer-funded salary of between $161,400 and $179.832.

Lee also apparently lacked any ties to California. Politico found no prior experience in the state nor connections to its schools on his résumé.

So how did he get away with that sweet arrangement? Maybe the fact that Lee is close friends with Tony Thurmond, the state superintendent of public instruction, had something to do with it. They’ve known each other for decades going back to their days as social workers together in Philadelphia. Lee was even in Thurmond’s wedding party. When the job opening came up, Thurmond hand-picked Lee without even posting the job publicly.

Thurmond and the Education Department insist that the close relationship had nothing to do with the decision. Thurmond says his friend was the best person for the job. That would be more believable if he’d actually looked around and accepted applications.

The superintendent of equity is supposed to bring a cohesive equity vision to public education and oversee new efforts around “counseling, social emotional learning and other whole child programs.” With a national dialogue about social justice and equity underway as well as pandemic-induced emotional and psychological challenges plaguing young people, having someone qualified and present to spearhead efforts in California’s schools is essential.

This isn’t the only turmoil at the Education Department under Thurmond. Many experienced officials have left the department in the past couple of years amid allegations that Thurmond has created a toxic workplace environment. The loss of institutional memory makes overcoming challenges confronting schools even more difficult.

Parents already are worried about how their children are faring through pandemic upheavals. Fractured local responses and a lack of clear leadership from the state justify their concern. Finding out that a crony like Lee flourished while experienced leaders fled further erodes whatever credibility Thurmond and his department still had.

Thurmond, a former Democratic lawmaker, will be up for reelection next year if he runs.

It shouldn’t be too much to ask that someone charged with heading up an important equity initiative for California’s students actually live in the state and engage with schools, parents, students, Education Department staff and other stakeholders. Plenty of qualified candidates already live here. They just aren’t Thurmond’s close friends.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.