PD Editorial: State help is needed to end dangerous sideshows

At least no one died. That might be the best that can be said about the out-of-control sideshows that took place in Santa Rosa late Saturday night and into Sunday morning. If young people with souped-up cars keep taking over local streets, it won’t be long until someone dies or is critically hurt.

It’s happened before. A 17-year-old Santa Rosa girl was killed in 2005 when a street racer struck her car.

Santa Rosa Police received nearly 400 calls in just four hours complaining about weekend sideshows. Large crowds gathered to watch cars do donuts, drifting and other stunts. The sound of screeching tires and horns filled woke people for miles.

It wasn’t all just harmless gearhead fun. Two vehicles were torched. There were reports of gunfire. A masked individual brandished a gun. Someone assaulted two people. Illegal fireworks were set off.

At least no one died, but someone could have. Firefighters responded to the burning cars. Random gunfire could accidentally hit someone. Assaults can escalate. Fireworks can start conflagrations in our drought-stricken community.

Young people doing stupid thing with cars isn’t new. Cars give freedom and power to disaffected youth looking for entertainment. That was true in the 1950s, and it’s true in the pandemic-suppressed 2020s.

Today’s cars are different, though. Cars long ago were heavy beasts, built like tanks. Today’s lighter, faster, more-powerful vehicles allow their drivers to pull off nimble tricks and stunts unimaginable to their elders. When things go wrong, however, the potential for injury and death is much greater. Light metal shreds, and faster cars are harder to control.

On Saturday night, the drivers and their fans stayed one step ahead of the police for hours. By 3 a.m., law enforcement had finally shut things down.

Sideshows aren’t unique to Santa Rosa. They were popular in the East Bay a few years back and spread to Sacramento and here. Communities up and down the West Coast deal with them. In Portland, Oregon, street racers sometimes shut down an entire deck of an interstate highway bridge downtown.

The gatherings are dangerous, disruptive and illegal. Local law enforcement has not been able to shut them down. It’s time to escalate with a coordinated response that originates higher up the political ladder.

State-funded programs target other harmful activities among young people. They pay for anti-smoking campaigns and efforts to stop sales of alcohol to those younger than 21.

Why not now a program to enforce traffic safety laws and, perhaps, educate young people about the dangers inherent in sideshows? The latter wouldn’t have an immediate impact, but never underestimate the power of a well-run education program over time, one that treats young people as rational agents, not children to be preached at.

To address the immediate problem, the state could come up with some funding for regional responses to sideshows so that local law enforcement across jurisdictions can respond quickly when they occur.

The state so far hasn’t given sideshows the serious attention they deserve. Lawmakers last year did pass a tepid law that allows judges to sideshow participants’ driver’s licenses for up to six months, up from 90 days. The change doesn’t take effect until 2025, though, and it’s not particularly scary to a young adult with a tricked-out car whose immortality is self-assured.

If nothing changes, it’s only a matter of time until someone dies.

