PD Editorial: State lawmakers can’t duck $24 billion deficit

The California Legislature is back in session. We hope veteran lawmakers re-energized during their time off and the newly elected representatives have fresh enthusiasm and new ideas. They’re going to need them to solve the tough challenges ahead.

The state budget hangs over everything this year. Fiscal forecasters predict that state revenue will come up $24 billion short of projected spending. “A budget problem — also called a deficit — occurs when resources for the upcoming fiscal year are insufficient to cover the costs of currently authorized services,” the Legislative Analyst’s Office helpfully explains.

A $24 billion deficit could be a best-case scenario. If there’s a prolonged recession or if inflation continues to run hot, then the deficit could increase to $30 billion or even $50 billion.

This isn’t a situation with which many lawmakers are familiar. For the past few budget cycles, state revenue ran strong. Even during the pandemic, federal support bolstered the state’s coffers. Flush with money, lawmakers expanded government services. In June, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a record-setting budget totaling $308 billion.

But many people warned that surpluses wouldn’t last forever. When the lean times returned, there wouldn’t be money for all that new spending.

The lean times are here. The Legislative Analyst’s Office suggests pausing or delaying “recent augmentations” to balance the budget. That’s bureaucratic speak for rolling back new spending.

Democrats, who have overwhelming majorities in the Legislature and control the governor’s office, don’t particularly want to go there. Every one of their new programs has a constituency that will be upset if lawmakers postpone or end it to balance the budget. Some are even calling for more spending on social services.

But if not cuts, what? Lawmakers could increase taxes, but that’s a toxic option even among many Democrats. They could, instead, drain the rainy day fund, but that would leave the state without a backstop if things get worse.

The debate will begin in earnest this week. Newsom must submit his budget proposal for the coming fiscal year by Tuesday, and it will have to address the projected deficit.

A bipartisan solution seems unlikely. The simplest acts of working across party lines are rare in Sacramento these days.

Consider the case of the Latino Caucus. Californians elected four Latino Republicans in November, but the Latino Caucus denied them admission because they are Republicans. It no longer is a Latino Caucus but a Latino Democrats Caucus, and all Californians should remember that it speaks not for the full diversity of Latino Californians but only for one political perspective.

Transcending party identity to represent the interests of Latino Californians should have been an easy lift, but majority Democrats refused.

The budget isn’t the only challenge facing lawmakers. Housing and homelessness, the cost of living, health care, a declining population, immigration and more demand Sacramento’s attention. But addressing them almost always comes down to money. As long as there’s a gaping hole in the budget, it’s hard to imagine progress on much else.

