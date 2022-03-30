PD Editorial: State’s rent relief program is failing tenants, landlords

In the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, it seemed as if California couldn’t shovel out unemployment checks fast enough. Because of inadequate screening at the Employment Development Department, the state paid some $20 billion in fraudulent claims.

The state’s $5.4 billion rental assistance fund sits at the opposite extreme: Hundreds of thousands of tenants and landlords are still waiting for promised help as COVID extends into a third year.

Under the emergency housing program, tenants who experienced pandemic-related financial hardships, such as a loss of income, are shielded from eviction and the state will pay all the rent debt, as well as any unpaid utility bills, they have run up since April 2020. Landlords also are eligible to apply for the program, which has made 223,000 grants averaging about $11,400.

However, as of Tuesday, about 285,000 applications had yet to be processed.

Here in Sonoma County, where county government is processing rent relief applications, officials say more than 5,000 have been funded or approved for funding, and more than $27 million in state and federal rent relief money has been distributed. The county has about 2,500 pending applications, but University of Southern California researchers estimate that, as of last month, 8,550 local renters owed an average of $4,400 in back rent — a total of $37.6 million.

The time will come for the state auditor, or some other independent authority, to determine why the state’s offer to cover all outstanding rent didn’t reach all eligible tenants and landlords — and why so many who applied have endured monthslong waits for payments.

Right now, however, the priority must be clearing the backlog of applications from landlords and tenants, many of them desperate to save their investments or stay in their homes.

There’s one more chance for those who haven’t asked for help, but they must act quickly: the deadline to get on a waiting list in Sonoma County is Thursday. To sign up, go to SoCoEmergency.org/ERAP or dial 211 for assistance.

California legislators are racing a Thursday deadline of their own to renew a state law that protects tenants in the rent relief pipeline from eviction.

AB 2791, which would bar evictions through June 30, passed the Assembly on Monday on a 60-0 vote. The state Senate is set to vote on Thursday, and Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to sign the bill into law. Sonoma County already enacted a ban on pandemic-related evictions through June.

If, as expected, AB 2791 is approved, it will be at least the third time state lawmakers have extended the eviction moratorium because of the backlog of rental assistance applications. No one wants to see renters put on the street, but moratoriums cannot continue indefinitely.

Some landlords have received partial payments, or no payment at all, for as long as two years. They too have expenses — mortgages, taxes, maintenance. If they lose their properties or remove them from the rental market, tenants will lose out — and California’s housing shortage will grow even more acute.

Without generous rental and mortgage relief programs, COVID-19 would have been a disaster for tenants and homeowners alike. Instead, evictions in Sonoma County dropped by two-thirds in 2020 and declined again in 2021. Those numbers are bound to rise, here and around the state, as pandemic restrictions expire, but there is a way to limit the pain: Find the resources to process pending applications, and get promised rental relief to eligible tenants and landlords.

