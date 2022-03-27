PD Editorial: State’s utility watchdogs need more bite

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

It’s no secret that poorly maintained power lines and other faulty utility equipment have sparked cataclysmic wildfires across California, but a new report puts a harsh spotlight on state oversight of utility companies’ fire prevention efforts.

The state auditor says regulators signed off on flawed safety plans, paid insufficient attention to high fire-threat areas and failed to assess penalties when they uncovered violations.

Since 2015, power lines have caused six of the state’s 20 most destructive wildfires, and as the West endures a third straight drought year, fire is an almost constant threat.

Michael Tilden, the acting state auditor, says the California Public Utilities Commission and the state Office of Energy Infrastructure Safety — a recently formed agency charged with reducing the risk of utility-related wildfires — haven’t demanded enough of private utility companies, including PG&E, which serves most of Northern California.

One major concern: 40,000 miles of uninsulated power lines in high-risk areas.

In addition to posing a fire danger, these lines contribute to the frequency for public safety power shut-offs, a last resort defense during hot, dry, windy conditions when wildfire risks are most extreme. There were 67 shut-offs, affecting 3.6 million people, between 2013 and 2021, the report said.

“We determined that utilities are making improvements to the electrical grid that are necessary to reduce the risk of wildfires and prevent power shutoffs,” Tilden wrote in a letter accompanying the audit report, “but even if all the improvements they completed in 2020 consisted of replacing bare power lines in high-risk areas with covered or underground lines, they would have addressed only 4 percent of such lines.”

At that pace, it would take a quarter-century to finish the job.

PG&E says it is accelerating efforts to bury power lines in high-risk areas. Regulators must ensure that is completed as quickly and efficiently as possible, but Tilden found that they are falling short.

Oversight failures include energy safety office approval of “seriously deficient” utility mitigation plans and a review process that doesn’t ensure that areas with the highest wildfire risk are given priority. As an example, the report cites conditional approval of PG&E’s 2020 mitigation plan despite finding that it failed to describe where vegetation management was most necessary.

Caroline Thomas Jacobs, the director of the energy safety office, responded that the new agency is trying to “encourage and incentivize” progress in fire safety. Given utilities’ checkered history, a firmer hand is warranted.

The report says the CPUC hasn’t consistently audited compliance with safety rules in all areas of utilities’ service territories, hasn’t audited some high fire-risk areas and failed to impose penalties when it uncovered violations. In their response, commission officials generally agreed with the audit findings.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers need to ensure that these agencies are zealously protecting California residents.

State officials also should act on the auditor’s recommendation to broaden a new law that directs utilities to identify and address power lines most frequently affected by public safety power outages. Tilden said utilities also should account for unplanned power outages caused by equipment set to shut down automatically when fire risks are elevated. There were more than 600 such outages in 2021 alone.

After suffering through wildfires and power outages, Californians are facing higher rates to pay for utilities’ efforts to prevent future fires. Before they’re stuck with the bill, they deserve clear assurance that state regulators will be watchdogs, not lap dogs.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.