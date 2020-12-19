PD Editorial: State’s windfall requires caution

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and state legislators are heading into the new year with an unexpected challenge: Can they wisely manage an unanticipated tax windfall?

In the spring, as the coronavirus pushed California into its first shutdown, state budget analysts warned that tax revenue was going to drop off a cliff, flipping the state from a $21 billion surplus to a $54 billion deficit in a matter of months.

It didn’t turn out that way.

California’s economy is suffering, with employment falling by 6,000 in November and more job losses expected this month. But Wall Street is soaring, with the Dow rising to record levels after a brief decline in the spring.

The state’s fiscal well-being is closely intertwined with the market, so the budget outlook has brightened considerably.

In his latest forecast, the state’s nonpartisan legislative analyst projected a $26 billion surplus in the state’s $202 billion budget, while Newsom offered a more conservative, but still substantial $15.5 billion estimate earlier this month.

Whatever the actual number, you can take this to bank: Newsom and legislative Democrats will be sorely tempted to spend it all right away — and they will be under intense pressure to do so.

California families are hurting. Businesses are too. Hospitals are quickly running out of room for coronavirus patients. Safety net programs are strained, and schools are struggling to reopen. There hasn’t been any new federal assistance since spring, and the relief bill advancing in Washington seems destined to be undersized.

But the state must be cautious with its unanticipated windfall.

Once this most recent, and most devastating, surge in cases is controlled, targeted investments in the economy, such as a tax credit for employers with coronavirus-related safety expenses, could pay dividends by getting people back to work sooner.

Reopening public schools is crucial to getting the economy up and running. Not only have students fallen too far behind, but parents can’t confidently focus on their jobs until there’s a safe place for their children to go while they’re working.

But lawmakers must look beyond immediate needs.

The legislative analyst’s rosy forecast came with a warning that a deficit of $17 billion or more is likely to materialize by 2024 and a recommendation that lawmakers spend no more than half of the projected surplus, banking the rest for future needs.

Some lawmakers and interest groups almost certainly will call for spending now and raising taxes to fill any future gap, but voters just rejected a steep property tax increase for businesses, and some of California’s biggest and best known companies, including Silicon Valley giants Oracle and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., are leaving anyway.

Meanwhile, a new state Finance Department report shows that California is growing at the slowest rate since 1900, with more people leaving than arriving and a slight difference between births and deaths accounting for an annual population increase of just 0.05%. Sonoma County shrunk for the fourth straight year, its estimated population of 486,700 the smallest since 2011.

If the trend continues, Adam Fowler of Beacon Economics told the Sacramento Bee, it could have implications for state and local government: “Much of California's revenue policy, especially at the local level, is built around an assumption of growth.”

Newsom’s budget plan is due by Jan. 10. With the pandemic still raging out of control, he might want to gamble on federal aid or another windfall. But holding the line for now will give the state a better shot at a healthy recovery.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.