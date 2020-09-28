PD Editorial: Stay safe and help others by heeding evacuation orders

Once again, Sonoma County is ablaze.

Thousands of people fled their homes overnight Sunday, ahead of wind-driven embers that ignited fires across the Mayacamas and into eastern Santa Rosa.

Homes and other structures burned along Highway 12, Calistoga Road, Los Alamos Road, St. Helena Road and in the Skyhawk neighborhood, said Santa Rosa fire Chief Tony Gossner, who described a “very difficult fire fight” with “a lot going on all at once.”

On Monday morning, with winds still gusting and the fire uncontained, evacuation warnings spread to more neighborhoods, including parts of Rincon Valley and Bennett Valley.

If you receive an evacuation order, please leave. Your property is important, but your life is priceless. If you wait until the last second, roads will be congested and conditions will be dangerous.

When residents heed evacuation orders, firefighters can focus on saving homes.

“We’re all going to get through this, but we need everybody’s help,” Santa Rosa police Chief Ray Navarro said at a Monday morning news briefing.

Unlike the Tubbs fire in 2017, which razed entire neighborhoods, the destruction Sunday and early Monday appeared random, the result of embers finding combustible landing spots as much as a mile away from active flames.

The precise cause of the fire, which started Sunday morning east of St. Helena, isn’t yet known.

But the conditions that allowed the fire to spread so rapidly are easily identified: high temperatures, dry vegetation and Diablo winds, amplified by decades of failure to address the impacts of global warming.

The fire, dubbed the Glass incident, adds to the toll of another record-setting year. Cal Fire has recorded 8,100 wildland fires totaling 3.7 million acres through the first nine months of 2020, including six of the 20 largest fires in state history. There are 27 major fires presently burning from Shasta County to San Bernardino County. And fire season isn’t over.

Some fires are caused by weather conditions, such as the lightning storm in mid-August that forced the last mass evacuation in Sonoma County. Others are caused by carelessness — cigarette butts tossed from cars, campfires left smoldering, sparks from vehicles or lawn mowers.

With fire season getting longer, and having seen over and over again that Sonoma County is at high risk, each of us must be responsible. Handle fire safely, observe burn bans and clear any dry brush from around our homes; but avoid doing that work in the heat of the day when fire risk is highest.

Fire, as we all know, is just one of the disasters threats facing the North Bay, where we’re also subject to floods and earthquakes. If you aren’t under an evacuation order, check your emergency supplies. If you’re a true procrastinators, this is a good time to create an emergency kit.

Everyone should have water; nonperishable food, including pet food; a can opener; a first-aid kit, medications and face masks; flashlights; a radio; some basic tools, including a wrench or pliers to shut off utilities; and plenty of spare batteries. You can find more tips at ready.gov/build-a-kit.

If you don’t store passports, trust documents, insurance policies and other vital papers in a safe deposit box, consider a fire-proof safe or an easily accessible file box that can be taken in an evacuation. As we saw yet again on Sunday night, you may need to leave at a moment’s notice. As the Boy Scouts say, be prepared.

