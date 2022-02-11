PD Editorial: Stop members of Congress from trading stocks

U.S. senators and members of the House of Representatives bought and sold $355 million worth of stocks last year, according to Market Watch, a financial news outlet.

That’s an average of $663,500 in stock trades for each of the 535 lawmakers. The actual figure is much higher — $3.1 million — because the Market Watch report was based on transactions disclosed by 113 members of Congress.

Trading stocks is legal — so long as it doesn’t involve inside information.

However, members of Congress routinely have access to information that isn’t available to the general public. And if their conveniently timed trades and above average returns are purely coincidental, there’s no ignoring the appearance of a conflict of interest.

Some particularly disturbing examples come from early 2020, when reports of a highly contagious respiratory disease were beginning to circulate.

After receiving a private briefing on COVID-19, four senators — Democrat Dianne Feinstein of California and Republicans Richard Burr of North Carolina, James Inhofe of Oklahoma and Kelly Loeffler of Georgia — sold major holdings in, among other things, hotels, biotech, oil and retail stores, according to a New York Times report.

At around the same time, Loeffler and her husband bought shares in Citrix, a company that makes telework software, and the wife of Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, invested in Gilead Sciences, which went on to develop an antiviral drug used to treat COVID-19.

Beyond special briefings, members of Congress may have access to confidential government records, they routinely interact with lobbyists, investors and executives, and policies they enact can affect the value of stocks they may hold.

A Justice Department insider trading investigation was closed without any charges, according to news accounts, and Feinstein says she didn’t attend the COVID briefing and that her assets are held in a blind trust.

But their timely trades did more than protect their assets. They fueled public cynicism about ethics in government — and reinforced support for a long overdue ban on members of Congress trading individual stocks.

A Morning Consult/Politico poll published last month found that 63% of American voters — including majorities of both Democrats and Republicans — say House members and senators shouldn’t be allowed to buy and sell stocks.

Ten years ago, after news reports about fortuitously timed trades, Congress passed a law barring its members from using information not available to the general public to profit on investments and to make timely disclosures of their trades.

Of course, insider trading already was illegal.

But, as Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon told the Atlantic, “members hear all kinds of news that essentially may amount to insider trading, but it’s almost impossible to enforce insider trading, and to prove what happened when.”

It’s past time to eliminate any temptation, erase any appearance of a conflict.

And there’s an opportunity to make it happen. Lawmakers from both parties in both the House and Senate have endorsed bills that would bar federal legislators — and, in some cases, their immediate family members — from trading individual stocks. Moreover, opposition from congressional leaders including Speaker Nancy Pelosi appears to be easing.

There are different approaches. One would require senators and House members to sell their stocks before taking office, another would allow them to place their stocks in a blind trust, as presidents not named Trump have done for years. None of the proposals would bar lawmakers from investing in mutual funds and index funds, treasury securities and bonds.

Running for office shouldn’t be a strategy for getting rich, and this overdue reform would allow lawmakers to mind their duties, not their portfolios.

