PD Editorial: Stop political campaigns from tricking donors into recurring payments

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Money propels modern political campaigns, and some candidates are so desperate to raise cash that they employ duplicitous tactics. Two years ago, California banned tricking people into signing up for recurring campaign contributions. It’s past time that Congress does the same for federal races.

Here’s what happens. Candidate Jane Politician sends an email to everyone on her list asking for financial support. “Donate today to help me stop my terrible opponent from doing terrible things. Just click below.” People who click complete a form, submit a credit card or bank account number, and support Jane. Unbeknownst to them, however, a less-than-obvious checkbox asked if they would like to set up a recurring contribution. Jane conveniently checked it for them, but they can uncheck it to opt out.

Predictably a lot of people don’t notice the checkbox, so they don’t opt out. The money flows month after month to Jane’s campaign coffers until someone spots the charge on their credit card statement or learns that a bank account has been drained after months of payments. Good luck figuring out how to cancel the payments, let alone get the money back.

We’d like to think that people who seek public office are of high moral character, not the sorts who would prey on their supporters. Alas, that is not the case.

Anyone who shares an email address with a political candidate or issue campaign lands on a list, and that list changes hands between politically aligned candidates, privacy be damned. Rep. Katie Porter put her donor list up for sale to fellow Democrats in a desperate attempt to raise money for her failed Senate campaign.

Democrats and Republicans alike have roped donors in recurring contributions. Most famously, Donald Trump’s campaign used this sort of grift during his 2020 reelection campaign and wound up refunding hundreds of thousands of campaign contributions totaling more than $120 million.

California has taken steps to prevent this sort of chicanery. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill in 2022 that set rules on how campaigns may solicit recurring donations. The bill had passed the Legislature with bipartisan support. Not a single lawmaker voted against it.

The law now says that donors must affirmatively opt-in to a recurring contribution. No more hiding a prechecked box. Campaigns also must send a receipt for every payment and include clear directions explaining how to cancel the recurring payment. That way donors get a reminder that they are giving every week, month or whatever. Campaigns that break the rules face stiff fines.

As is so often the case, a little transparency and empowering individuals to make informed decisions can go a long way.

California’s law only applies to California races, though. The Federal Election Commission says it needs congressional authorization to impose similar requirements in federal races. A bipartisan group of U.S. representatives therefore has introduced a bill to grant that authority. Rep. Mike Levin of San Diego is spearheading the effort.

In this hotly contested election year, campaign solicitations arrive with ferocious frequency. If Congress acts quickly, it might save a lot of Americans from getting tricked into donating far more than they intended to a campaign. In the meantime, if you notice a sneaky checkbox on a campaign email from a candidate you support, it might be time to rethink your loyalties.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.