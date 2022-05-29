PD Editorial: Stressed child care system needs help

The staggering cost of child care is no secret to working parents.

For many families, the expense is second only to their monthly rent or mortgage obligation. Here in Sonoma County, the United Way calculated, a family with an infant and a preschooler paid an average of $1,806 a month — $21,672 a year — for child care in 2019.

That was before any coronavirus lockdowns.

Squeezed between ebbing demand and rising health and safety costs, 1 in 5 local day care operators closed during the first two years of the pandemic, reducing available slots by half and accelerating a trend that predates the 2017 firestorm, which destroyed more than 5,300 homes in Sonoma County.

The COVID threat is lingering, but life is returning to normal.

Schools are open, many people are back at the office at least part of the time, and businesses are trying to fill vacancies.

Yet without child care, many parents, some dads but mostly moms, are unable to return to work — or they’re getting pushed to the brink by working and caring for their young kids at the same time.

When people cannot earn a living, their families suffer, and the ripple effects spread through the community: jobs go unfilled, and unemployed and underemployed people tighten their belts when they could be earning, buying, saving and paying taxes that support safety net programs and other services.

Parents aren’t the only ones losing out.

Young children benefit from quality day care programs where they can make friends and develop skills that will serve them in school and beyond.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s budget proposal would fund transitional kindergarten for 4-year-olds as well as a modest expansion of a program that provides sliding-scale subsidies for households earning less than median. These investments will benefit families, but infants and toddlers will still need places to be safe, to learn and to grow when their parents are working.

Sonoma County, meanwhile, needs to rebuild its child care network and ensure that operators can afford to pay competitive wages and benefits required to recruit and retain trained early childhood educators.

To get started, a coalition of local business, labor and nonprofit organizations called Our Kids Our Future is gathering signatures to place a quarter-cent sales tax on the Nov. 8 ballot. The tax would generate an estimated $22 million a year for the local child care network and perinatal and early childhood health care.

Supporters are hustling to collect the 21,038 valid signatures need to qualify by June 10.

Almost a quarter of children are being raised by single mothers and another 10% by single fathers, and no amount of nostalgia about stay-at-home moms in the postwar era will change the fact that most of today’s families need two incomes to make ends meet.

Moreover, most women want to be in the workforce, and far more women than men are completing college degrees, including postgraduate degrees, that can pave the way to high-paying careers and family security.

We will take a position on the merits of the tax measure if it gets on the ballot. But we have no doubt that affordable, quality child care is an essential service in a 21st century economy.

