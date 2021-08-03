PD Editorial: Students have a lot of catching up to do as they return to classrooms

The local school year starts next week, and K-12 students will return to classrooms full time. COVID-19 will be in the fore as learning resumes, but things will be better than last year, especially if everyone does their part.

Last year, schools scrambled to ensure that some learning continued, but distance learning was at best a mediocre substitute for a normal classroom experience. Without in-person instruction, too many students fell too far behind on their educational journey. The challenges were especially pronounced among students from lower-income families and communities of color. Researchers will study pandemic academic outcomes for years, but early indications are that the achievement gap widened.

Likely culprits are obvious. It’s harder for a teacher to hold students’ attention when they are staring at a screen. Students can easily skip classes. For some students, spotty internet and insufficient technology have been barriers. And opportunities for normal social interaction and growth were lacking.

Don’t underestimate the importance of that last item. Everyone had to deal with social isolation during lockdowns, but it took a particularly acute toll on the mental and emotional health of many young people.

Students returning to classrooms, then, will be the crucial next step to recovering from the educational and personal harm of a pandemic year.

If not for wildly successful and safe vaccines, none of this would be possible. North Bay residents have done well getting vaccinated compared with the rest of the state. In February, March and April, Sonoma County residents rushed out to get vaccinated. In mid-February, the county’s first-vaccine rate was nearly twice the statewide average, and more than three-quarters of eligible Sonoma residents are at least partially vaccinated. That’s good, but COVID, especially the delta variant, continues spreading rapidly among unvaccinated people. There were more than 1,100 cases in the county over the past two weeks.

Every Californian age 12 and older is eligible for vaccination. Once federal regulators approve use in younger children, expect another jump in vaccination rates and even safer schools.

In the meantime, safety is paramount. When students, teachers and staff return next week, they will wear masks inside local schools. Masks will be optional outside. That follows a state requirement and is in line with school safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Santa Rosa City Schools will hold a virtual forum on Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m., to provide information for families and all members of the community about plans for the return to in-person, full-time, five-days-a-week school.

Maximizing the potential for a successful school year will require the entire community to get on board. Adults can set a strong example for students by wearing masks in public indoor spaces, which as of Tuesday is again mandatory. Parents can make sure that their older children are vaccinated and eventually their younger ones. The sooner everyone is vaccinated, the sooner America might finally curb the virus’s spread.

Students will be playing academic catch-up this year. Families should spend extra time helping students with homework. Neighbors, aunts, uncles and others who have the ability and opportunity could do the same with permission from parents.

School won’t yet return to normal, but it’s a whole lot closer as summer vacation 2021 ends.

