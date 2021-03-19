PD Editorial: Sunshine Week: Open government is good government

Open government is a cornerstone of democracy. If citizens can’t find out what elected officials and bureaucrats are up to, they won’t be able to hold them accountable.

In the news business, we take open government and unfettered access to public records very seriously.

It’s our job to be the eyes and ears of the public. Journalists track decision-making and spending by local, state and federal governments and call out excessive and unnecessary secrecy in the public arena.

We’re committed to this work every day. But this week, the rain notwithstanding, is Sunshine Week, an annual observance launched 16 years ago by the American Society of Newspaper Editors — now known as the News Leaders Association — to call attention to the vital need for transparency in government in any democratic society.

This past year has been especially challenging for reporters and citizen watchdogs as the coronavirus pandemic shuttered government offices. Unwieldy Zoom meetings took the place of public hearings, often with strict limits on participation. Worse than that, many government agencies have tried to use the pandemic as an excuse for delaying routine requests for public records.

Nevertheless, our newsroom colleagues at The Press Democrat, and journalists elsewhere, have continued to cover — and uncover — the doings of public officials and government agencies.

It took plenty of prodding, but public health officials finally released demographic data last May revealing, among other things, that Latino residents of Sonoma County were 4½ times more likely than white residents to contract COVID-19. Soon after, the county began targeted testing and contract tracing efforts to try to reduce the spread of the virus among those mostly likely to get infected.

Staff Writer Tyler Silvy obtained public records showing that taxpayers were covering membership dues for nine top county government officials who belonged to the Sonoma County Alliance, a politically influential business group that attracted scrutiny after an inflammatory statement by its then-president about Black Lives Matter demonstrations and other protest movements.

Since becoming editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier, Silvy has used records from the city to document $1.4 million in unpaid wastewater discharge bills and permit violation fines at the Petaluma Creamery and subsequently reported on negotiations that allowed the historic business to repay its debts and remain in operation.

Reporters at other news organizations used public records to, among other things, track coronavirus relief expenditures and to show that, despite official denials, affiliates of Donald Trump’s reelection campaign helped orchestrate the Washington rally that spawned a deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol.

When state lawmakers passed the California Public Records Act in 1968, they declared that “access to information concerning the conduct of the people’s business is a fundamental and necessary right of every person in this state.”

However, public agencies sometimes try to keep records secret by imposing unreasonable fees for copying and redacting records. This year, the state Supreme Court made it a little easier to get at records by prohibiting fees for redacting police body-camera video, which became public under Senate Bill 1421, a transparency law passed in 2018.

And, in fairness, sometimes public agencies make obtaining public information easier for everyone. In December, the Santa Rosa City Council enacted an ordinance requiring that meeting agendas and supporting documentation be released at least four business days in advance. That’s a higher standard than state law, which requires an agenda to be posted 72 hours early. Sonoma County supervisors subsequently adopted a similar policy.

When Sunshine Week comes around next year, we hope we can report that the rest of Sonoma County’s cities, school districts and special districts made it easier to keep track of their activities. It’s your government and your right to know. And we will continue to keep our eyes open on your behalf.

