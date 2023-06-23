PD Editorial: Supervisors don’t need a blank check

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

For decades, in a testament to their enormous political clout, the Los Angeles County supervisors were nicknamed “the five little kings.”

Among their privileges, each supervisor received about $1 million a year to spend as they liked, without public notice or a public vote.

They wrote checks on the county’s treasury for ballparks and cultural groups, holiday parades and libraries, even an opera company. As the supervisors cut ribbons and posed for photos, they built political capital at public expense.

Not surprisingly, this dubious practice spread to other communities.

Add Sonoma County to the list.

For the current fiscal year, which ends next Friday, each member of the Board of Supervisors received $2 million for housing, water, infrastructure and similar projects in their districts. That amount doubles to $4 million in the budget for the fiscal year that begins on July 1.

There is no shortage of good causes or unmet needs in Sonoma County. Indeed, the biggest challenge for the supervisors may be deciding how to spend their share.

Yet however worthy the recipients may be, there is no getting around the fact that millions of public dollars will be spent without the scrutiny given to the rest of the county’s $2.1 billion budget. The board has, in effect, created a shadow budget.

To their credit, Supervisors Chris Coursey and David Rabbitt voted no.

“It’s nice to get money to be able to dole it out to do things,” Rabbitt said during the board’s budget hearing last week. “I think that gets dicey, personally. I’ve seen other counties go down that path, and it’s not ended well.”

Coursey told his colleagues: “I’m uncomfortable throwing around numbers like $3 million or $4 million for each of us to do as we wish.”

Supervisors James Gore, Susan Gorin and Lynda Hopkins voted to allocate $16 million in discretionary funds — $4 million each for themselves and Rabbitt.

Coursey got cut out by his colleagues because they approved a $7.7 million earmark for Tierra de Rosas, a housing and retail project planned in his district. County Administrator Cristina Rivera requested the money, and Coursey noted that the county committed to the Roseland mixed-use project years before he was elected to the Board of Supervisors.

“You got your 7.7 (million),” Hopkins told him.

The availability of $16 million for the supervisors’ discretionary use reflects the county’s relative fiscal health. After budgeting for other programs, the board had about $46 million of unallocated money left to spend on such things as the Sonoma County Museum and relocating the public health lab and morgue.

But with federal pandemic aid expiring and rising costs, county administrators warned that future budgets will be tighter. If so, the discretionary funds should be jettisoned first. Even if next year’s budget is flush, the shadow budget should go.

The supervisors have given themselves a blank check. If they won’t reverse course, they must be thoroughly transparent. Will they fund public projects or community groups? By what criteria will they decide? Will they announce their allocations at a board meeting? Or will their constituents have to ask for an accounting?

