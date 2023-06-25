PD Editorial: Supply, demand and homelessness

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

A new survey of the state’s homeless residents shatters at least one myth and confirms some other things that many Californians believe. More important, it shows again that the basic economic principle of supply and demand is central to the homelessness crisis.

Researchers at UC San Francisco surveyed more than 3,000 homeless Californians, which is a pretty good sample of the estimated 171,000 homeless residents of the state.

Contrary to what a lot of people think, most homeless people are locals. They were in California before they lost their homes. Three-quarters of them still live in the same county. In other words, they are neighbors who fell on hard times, not transients who arrived from another state looking for amicable weather, generous support networks and legal marijuana. Once one realizes that, helping becomes a communitarian goal not a handout to strangers with no ties to the community.

Homelessness also is not a personal or moral failing for most people. Californians who become homeless were living on the edge to begin with. They had low incomes and paid higher rent than they could really afford.

Housing is expensive in California. Even at the low-end, what passes for an affordable rental unit is in fact out of reach of too many people. Local zoning regulations, opposition to density by homeowners and burdensome regulations all hinder building enough meet the need.

For many, one personal financial change — a job loss, health emergency or rent increase — pushed them out of their homes. Most said that a monthly housing subsidy of $300 to $500 or other stipend would have been enough to keep them stably housed.

Yet for many homeless residents, mental and behavioral health problems do play a significant role. The majority of those surveyed reported having had mental health episodes, a quarter of them were hospitalized for it at some point. Two-thirds reported having periods of illegal drug use or heavy drinking.

The problems are intertwined. For some people, a substance use disorder disrupts their lives. For others, loss of a home pushes them into substance abuse or exacerbates otherwise manageable mental health challenges.

The researchers recommend more housing subsidies, direct financial support and increasing production of affordable housing, among other things.

Direct financial support and, to a lesser extent, more housing subsidies might be tough political lifts. State lawmakers are dealing with a budget shortfall right now, so they don’t have cash available for an expansive new welfare or entitlement program.

Sonoma County is one of a handful of communities in California experimenting with direct payments that recipients may spend on whatever they choose. Here, it’s $500 a month for two years. There have been some promising results elsewhere, but evaluating the Sonoma County version will prove difficult because organizers chose not to set up a control group.

Encouraging the production of more affordable housing, on the other hand, could be attainable. Limited supply in the face of high demand means higher prices. Change that imbalance, and fewer people will fall into homelessness.

Such systemic changes to encourage affordable housing won’t immediately help people who now are homeless, but they are essential to addressing the long-term needs so people living paycheck-to-paycheck won’t as easily become California’s next homeless neighbors.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.