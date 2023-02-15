PD Editorial: Support quake victims, and be prepared

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

The recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria resulted in a tragic loss of life that is difficult to fathom. That they occurred on top of a civil war in Syria only compounds the devastation. Our hearts go out to those affected. In times like these, the global community must unite to aid and support those in need.

The two quakes killed more than 33,000 people, leveled thousands of buildings and left millions homeless. Recovery efforts continue, and rebuilding probably will last for years.

Nations are delivering aid, but individuals can help, too. Many reputable charities work to assist survivors, including UNICEF, Doctors Without Borders, Red Cross and Red Crescent. A gift of even just a few dollars can help.

Before giving, it’s always a good idea to ensure that donations go to credible organizations. Sites like GuideStar and Charity Navigator can help verify the legitimacy of a charity and make sure funds go where they can do the most good. The organizations listed above pass that test.

The earthquakes in Turkey and Syria aren’t just cause for people to open their hearts and wallets. Californians should take this moment to see their own possible future and consider whether they are ready for the day the next major earthquake strikes here. This is, after all, a quake-prone region.

Individuals, families, and businesses should familiarize themselves with the state’s resources for earthquake preparedness (earthquake.ca.gov) and have an emergency plan in place to ensure they are able to quickly and safely respond to any emergency that may arise.

The good news is that many of the steps overlap with wildfire preparation. With the recent fires in California, people have seen up close the value or being prepared. Most households by now should have an emergency plan that includes evacuation routes and meeting places. They know to monitor local news and have signed up for emergency alerts.

To be ready for an earthquake, add an emergency kit with essential items such as water, nonperishable food, first aid supplies, flashlights and extra batteries. In the aftermath of a quake, some people will evacuate, but many will have to survive on site. Also, take some simple steps to improve home safety like attaching tall furniture to walls.

By being prepared, people don’t just help themselves and their loved ones. They also will ease the burden on first responders and emergency services during times of crisis. It is everyone’s collective responsibility to ensure that they are ready and able to respond to an emergency. Taking the time to prepare now can make all the difference.

The tens of thousands dead and millions displaced in Turkey and Syria serve as a tragic reminder of the importance of disaster preparedness. Our global community is responsible for coming together and supporting those in need. But even as we rally to provide international aid and support to the individuals and families in desperate need of assistance, we must remember our own vulnerability. Each of us has an individual responsibility to be ready when disaster strikes.

