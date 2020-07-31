PD Editorial: Supreme Court ducks on pension reform

Once again, the state Supreme Court delivered only half a loaf for anyone hoping for a desperately needed solution to California’s public pension mess.

In a unanimous ruling handed down Thursday, the court upheld a ban on “pension spiking,” or manipulation of the system to pad retirement payments.

That’s a welcome, if unsurprising, decision on one narrow aspect of pension reform.

Regrettably, the justices continue to duck a much more consequential issue, the boundaries of the so-called “California Rule.”

Chances are, most Californians have never heard of the California Rule, which isn’t so much a rule as a series of legal interpretations of how the contract clause of the state constitution applies to retirement benefits for public employees.

The rule says that pensions, unlike wages or other employment benefits, cannot be reduced for years not yet worked. That locked-in cost, exacerbated by underperforming pension investments, is forcing many school districts and local governments to cut services.

This sweeping pension protection is unique to public employees. In the private sector, where retirement savings accounts have largely replaced traditional pensions, benefits formulas can be changed prospectively.

Retirement benefits already earned are guaranteed, as they should be, for public- and

private-sector workers. Any pension fund shortfalls are exclusively the responsibility of the employer, i.e. the taxpayers.

After California substantially — and retroactively — increased retirement benefits for most state and local employees in the early 2000s, investment losses during the Great Recession left pension systems enormously underfunded and invited scrutiny of abuses like spiking and “air time,” employee purchase of retirement credit for time not worked.

A state law passed in 2012 created a two-tier system with lesser benefits and higher copayments for new employees while outlawing some of the most egregious abuses for existing employees.

Two high-profile examples of pension spiking came from Sonoma County, where former Sheriff Bill Cogbill retired with a $231,000 salary and collects a $239,000-a-year pension and former county Auditor-Controller Rod Dole collects a $254,000 pension on a final salary of $221,000. Both retired before lawmakers prohibited pension spiking.

The legal challenge decided Thursday came from a union representing sheriff’s deputies in Alameda County, who argued that the California Rule protected pension spiking.

Last year, the court unanimously upheld the ban on “air time” in a case filed by Marin County firefighters.

In each case, the Supreme Court was asked to weigh in on the California Rule.

In the “air time” case, a lower court opined that public employees were guaranteed a “reasonable” pension, but they don’t have “an immutable entitlement to the most optimal formula of calculating the pension.”

But the high court rejected the plaintiff’s arguments that the 2012 law undercut guaranteed pension benefits and, as a result, concluded there was no need to consider the California Rule. It took the same stance in the pension spiking case.

“We have no jurisprudential reason to undertake a fundamental reexamination of the rule,” Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye wrote.

As a practical matter, the decision will result in more litigation until the state Supreme Court to settles the issue once and for all.

In the meantime, taxpayers are on the hook for tens of billions of dollars in unfunded pension liabilities, and with only two equally unpalatable tools to address them: raising taxes or cutting public services.

