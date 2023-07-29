PD Editorial: Supreme Court justices need ethics rules too

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

If a California legislator accepts free tickets to a concert, the gift must be disclosed to the public. When a member of Congress takes a trip at someone else’s expense, it must not only be disclosed but the report gets posted on the House website. A city council member or county supervisor in California who accepts a $250 campaign contribution cannot vote for one year on contracts, permits or anything else benefiting the donor financially.

These laws are intended to root out conflicts of interest, real or perceived.

So are ethics rules governing federal judges — except the nine men and women on the nation’s highest court.

The U.S. Supreme Court isn’t bound by the Code of Conduct for U.S. Judges, and despite suggestions from some justices, the court hasn’t adopted its own code of ethics.

Recent revelations about undisclosed gifts, luxury travel, property sales and outside income underscore the necessity for clear and binding rules.

If the court is unwilling to act, Congress ought to intervene. And a bill advanced last week by the Senate Judiciary Committee offers a solid framework.

The legislation by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-Rhode Island, stops short of imposing rules on a constitutionally equal branch of government, instead requiring the justices to adopt a code of conduct. Other provisions direct the court to create a mechanism to investigate any alleged violation and to improve disclosure and transparency when a justice has any connection to a party in a case on the court’s docket.

While the outline is consistent with rules governing other federal judges and public officials, it leaves room for the court to tailor rules to its unique place as the final arbiter of laws and the Constitution.

Unfortunately, in a polarized Congress, the bill is unlikely to advance any further.

After passing on a party-line vote in the Judiciary Committee, Whitehouse isn’t likely to find the nine GOP votes needed to prevail on the Senate floor. Even if he did, there’s next to no chance the bill would pass in the House. Republicans contend that Democrats are solely motivated by opposition to the court’s conservative majority.

That’s shortsighted. Ethics and integrity are not partisan issues. Moreover, conflicts of interest aren’t limited to one wing of the court.

Justice Clarence Thomas didn’t disclose gifts and cruises courtesy of Harlan Crow, a major Republican donor. Justice Samuel Alito took part in a case involving investor Paul Singer’s hedge fund despite accepting a luxury fishing trip to Alaska. Justice Sonia Sotomayor didn’t recuse herself from cases involving her book publisher. The list goes on.

There is widespread skepticism — and cynicism — about the integrity of the political branches of government. The judiciary isn’t immune. Indeed, polls show public confidence in the court at its lowest point in a half-century. Some of that surely stems from recent rulings on divisive issues such as gun safety and reproductive rights. Still, just as elected officials must disclose gifts and avoid conflicts, the nine people who have the final say over the nation’s most pressing legal and constitutional issues need their own clear and binding rules.

