PD Editorial: Supreme Court ruling undercuts rights of women

The aftershocks of Friday’s decision overturning abortion rights will roll on for months, probably years, shaking up politics, pushing other fundamental personal liberties to the precipice and testing the legitimacy of the U.S. Supreme Court.

But the immediate and most harmful impact is borne by tens of millions of women who for the first time in their lives will be denied control of deeply personal choices about reproduction and health.

This reversal of a constitutional right is virtually unprecedented in American history. Moreover, the court’s misguided majority is creating a lesser tier of citizenship for women of childbearing age.

In 13 states, Friday’s ruling will trigger laws outlawing abortion. About a dozen others are likely to ban abortions or enforce laws that were on the books prior to Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that established a constitutional right to abortion. Some states make no exceptions for victims of rape and incest.

There are few, if any, parallel efforts in these states to ensure access to prenatal and postnatal care and affordable child care so mothers can return to their jobs.

As states restrict reproductive choices, women who can afford it will travel to places such as California, Oregon and New York where abortion is legal. Women with lesser means, who are disproportionately women of color, will be left to choose between an illegal abortion and an unwanted child.

These excruciating decisions have ongoing implications for women’s health and the socioeconomic well-being of themselves and their families.

A UC San Francisco study of 1,000 women in 21 states found that those who were denied abortions were more likely to end up poor, unemployed or receiving government aid after five years than women of similar means who were able to obtain an abortion. After five years, the Turnaway Study reported, 95% of women who terminated a pregnancy said it was the right decision for them.

Those choices are now subject to the whims of state legislators.

Writing for a 6-3 majority, Justice Samuel Alito called Roe and several subsequent Supreme Court decisions “egregiously wrong” and emphasized that abortion isn’t explicitly mentioned in the Constitution — a document drafted more than a century before women were allowed to vote.

Alito benignly framed the decision as returning the issue to “the people’s elected representatives.” But it is nothing short of a political earthquake.

Democrats will rightfully remind voters how Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell prevented President Barack Obama from filling a Supreme Court vacancy for almost a year, clearing the way for Donald Trump — a president who lost the popular vote — to appoint three justices, all of whom voted to overturn abortion rights after pledging devotion to precedent during confirmation hearings.

In a concurring opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas invited legal challenges to same-sex marriage, access to birth control and other long-standing precedents rooted in a fundamental right to privacy — as abortion has been for nearly half a century.

Legislators in some states now want to punish women who travel to get an abortion and punish businesses that assist employees who make that choice. Can a bill in Congress to deny abortion rights nationwide be far behind?

Elections matter. Friday’s ruling culminates years of legal and legislative efforts to take away abortion rights. Many conservatives once supported abortion rights; most Americans still do. But they could be lost, unless voters choose representatives committed to preserving abortion and other privacy-based rights.

