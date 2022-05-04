PD Editorial: Supreme Court targets women’s rights

Women across the country awoke to an unsettling reality Tuesday — the imminent loss of their constitutionally guaranteed right to make their own decisions about their bodies, their health, their family plans, their education and their careers.

A draft Supreme Court opinion, obtained by Politico, would reverse Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision establishing a right to an abortion prior to fetal viability as a matter of personal privacy. The opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito, says Roe was “egregiously wrong from the start.”

The ruling isn’t final, but it’s clear that at least five justices are prepared to overturn a precedent that has been reaffirmed again and again.

For millions of women of childbearing age, it would be the first time in their lifetimes that reproductive health decisions were not theirs alone to make, but instead would be subject to the whims of state legislators and initiative sponsors.

Thirteen states have “trigger” laws in place to outlaw abortion immediately if the Supreme Court invalidates Roe, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a pro-choice research organization. Ten other states are poised to impose new restrictions or enforce pre-1973 laws limiting abortion. Some of these states don’t make exceptions for rape, incest or the mother’s health.

In California, abortion will remain legal, as it has been under state law since the 1960s. Moreover, the state constitution guarantees a right to privacy. And, after the draft opinion leaked, Gov. Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders announced plans to place a constitutional amendment on the Nov. 8 ballot explicitly protecting abortion rights.

While that’s reassuring, it isn’t a guarantee.

A bill to outlaw most abortions nationwide is expected to be introduced soon in the U.S. Senate and could be approved if Republicans gain control in the midterm election and eliminate the filibuster.

President Joe Biden would veto any such bill, but the next Republican president probably wouldn’t hesitate to sign an anti-abortion law.

Alito’s draft opinion appears to limit the scope of the ruling, saying it applies only to abortion and won’t interfere with other privacy-based rights affirmed by the court, such as access to contraception and same-sex marriage. But Alito’s own dissents in past cases invite challenges, and there’s no reason to believe that people seeking to turn back the clock on sexual privacy will stop with reproductive rights.

If states are freed to outlaw abortion, women who can afford it will travel to states where it is legal. Poor women will be faced with choosing between an illegal abortion and an unwanted child. Their excruciating personal decisions about unplanned pregnancies will have implications for their health and the socioeconomic well-being of themselves and their families.

In his draft opinion, Alito laments that Roe “inflamed our national politics” and “obscured with its smoke the selection of Justices to this Court.” Yet if his opinion holds, it will pour kerosene on that political fire, with anti-abortion legislators pushing for laws contrary to public opinion polls showing a majority of Americans favor abortion rights. Alito also exposes fellow justices who pledged respect for precedent when quizzed at their Senate confirmation hearings and then voted to overturn Roe.

Perhaps a different majority will emerge, or Alito’s opinion will change substantially before it becomes final, but the draft — its accuracy has been publicly confirmed by the court — shows that a majority of justices is prepared to take away a fundamental right that has existed for almost a half-century. If it happens once, it can happen again.

