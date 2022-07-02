PD Editorial: Supreme Court undercuts climate policy

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

The U.S. Supreme Court concluded its term with yet another act of judicial vandalism.

Having already constricted states’ ability to regulate firearms and women’s control over their own bodies, the justices undercut the federal government’s capacity to combat climate change before starting their summer vacation.

From melting ice caps and unrelenting droughts to extreme weather and unprecedented wildfires, the consequences of inaction have never been more evident. Polls show that most Americans want their government to act on this accelerating threat.

Yet, on a 6-3 vote in West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency, a case challenging an Obama administration plan to regulate climate-warming emissions from power plants, the court ruled that the EPA overstepped its authority.

Thursday’s decision is a major setback for U.S. efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions — the primary driver of global climate change — at home and abroad.

But the ruling goes further, opening a door for challenges to other regulations that protect public health and safety.

While the court’s decision will not thwart California’s ambitious plan to eliminate its carbon footprint by 2045 — at least not immediately — a single state, even one as large and committed to action as California, cannot put out this global fire on its own.

Moreover, without U.S. leadership, international efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions are less likely to succeed.

The climate ruling demonstrates yet again that the court’s increasingly assertive majority, cemented by three justices appointed by former President Donald Trump, will not hesitate to run roughshod over tradition and precedent to impose its views.

In this case, the Obama administration’s Clean Power Plan, which aimed to reduce carbon emissions by increasing reliance on renewable energy sources, never took effect. The Trump administration adopted its own Affordable Clean Energy Plan, which was much friendlier to coal and fossil fuel interests. The Biden administration scrapped both plans and plans to propose its own rule.

The issue was moot, and the court rarely rules on such cases. But the justices apparently were unwilling to pass up an opportunity to restrict the authority of the EPA and other federal regulatory agencies.

The case revolved around a provision of the Clean Air Act that authorizes the EPA to limit sources of pollution by the “best system of emissions reduction.” While the court didn’t specifically prohibit any regulation of emissions from power plants, it applied a new “major questions” doctrine that requires clear statutory authority from Congress, which in this instance the justices found to be lacking.

Chief Justice John Roberts’ majority opinion ignored the fact that Congress routinely passes statutes, including the Clean Air Act, that give regulatory agencies expansive authority to tackle novel issues. But broad authority is not unlimited authority. Congress can and does check regulatory agencies through budget language, oversight and confirmation hearings and, if necessary, by writing new or amended laws. The justices, in effect, claimed oversight authority for the courts, which almost certainly will be asked to determine whether a vast array of regulations violate the new doctrine.

Congress ostensibly can fix the damage, but it’s unlikely that legislation clarifying EPA authority over power plant emissions would survive a Senate filibuster. So, at a time when comprehensive action is needed to prevent the worst consequences of climate change, courts, especially the Supreme Court, will have veto power over the U.S. response.

We’ll let Justice Elena Kagan have the final words: “The Court appoints itself — instead of Congress or the expert agency — the decisionmaker on climate policy. I cannot think of many things more frightening.”

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.