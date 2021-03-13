PD Editorial: Take down the razor wire at the Capitol

In the aftermath of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, fences went up and armed troops defended the seats of American democracy in Washington and in many states. Now that things are settling down to some sense of normal, congressional and legislative leaders must strike a balance between security and public access. Total lockdown and surveillance would speak to a government that operates in fear of its constituents, not in service of them.

Some changes to how the nation protects its lawmakers are necessary. A mob descended on the Capitol seeking to upend the final steps of a democratically held election. Members of Congress and their staff were in grave danger that day. The incident revealed security shortcomings in preparation, intelligence gathering and rapid response.

It also laid bare the culpability of a president willing to undermine democracy in the pursuit of power. The odious ideologies that inspired him and his followers remain a problem the nation must confront, but that is a separate concern from security needs. Defense of Congress and of state legislatures is not a partisan political issue. It is a democratic one.

The initial response after the riot was appropriately strong. Fences and razor wire encircled the Capitol. The National Guard deployed and defended Congress. Lawmakers and everyone else who works there encountered new security measures such as metal detectors at the doors. The Capitol became an armed, fortified encampment.

It shouldn’t remain one indefinitely.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi created a task force to review the existing security infrastructure at the Capitol and recommend changes. It worked quickly, and last week suggested many changes. Some, like hiring more Capitol Police officers and installing more cameras, are easily justified. Others, like increased surveillance of lawful protests and rallies and creation of a new federal agency akin to the Department of Homeland Security that would coordinate law enforcement in the Washington, D.C., area require careful, cautious consideration. Civil liberties are easily lost at times such as these.

Whenever there’s a violent incident at the Capitol, new security measures are put in place. The most recent change came in 2008 when a secure visitors center opened after being in the works since the 1970s. The front doors were off limits, but people could still get in, take a tour, attend a public hearing and see their government in action. They also could still go to the front steps of the Capitol, scene of so many iconic moments, and take a selfie without a fence in or an armed soldier in the background.

The challenge of balancing public access and security is not unique to the U.S. Capitol. Many state capitols locked down after Jan. 6. In Sacramento, chain-link fences went up around the Capitol. The fact that so much legislative work is taking place online during the pandemic blunted the full impact of that change.

Security needn’t always be in your face. Temporary fences installed for special events or when there is a clear threat can be just as effective as permanent fences, and they won’t be a blemish on hallowed democratic ground.

If the U.S. and state capitols cease to be the people’s buildings, America will have entered a dark place.

