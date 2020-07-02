PD Editorial: Take sensible COVID-19 precautions over the holiday weekend

Memorial Day brought an alarming spike in coronavirus cases in California and Sonoma County. The Fourth of July must not bring another. Unless people take commonsense precautions this weekend, ground that has been gained in the costly struggle to limit the virus’s spread will be surrendered.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has already called for a partial retreat in response to increasing numbers of coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths in the weeks since Memorial Day. On Wednesday, Newsom announced tighter restrictions on gatherings and tougher enforcement of face mask requirements and other rules. The announcement came as California’s number of confirmed coronavirus cases neared the quarter-million mark and deaths exceeded 6,000.

Some increase in cases was all but inevitable as California emerged from its coronavirus deep freeze. The state’s monthslong lockdown kept COVID-19 from overwhelming the health care system, and everybody was eager to get out of the house, go back to work, see friends and resume some semblance of normal life. The partial reopening of businesses and public spaces fostered an illusion that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic was past.

Then came Memorial Day. People gathered at parks, on beaches and in backyards for barbecues, graduation parties and belated Mother’s Day celebrations.

Sure enough, a lowering of defenses created fresh opportunities for viral transmission. Statewide, the rate of positive coronavirus tests rose to 5.9% in the past week, up from 4% in May. Sonoma County has seen its five highest single-day totals of coronavirus cases during the past two weeks.

The Fourth of July weekend must not bring further setbacks. It’s essential for all citizens to understand what’s at stake: Higher numbers of coronavirus cases and an accelerating rate of viral spread means more disease, more deaths, more social isolation and more economic disruption.

By now Californians have learned that maintaining social distance and practicing good hygiene reduces the risk of spreading the coronavirus. Over the Fourth of July weekend, these basic rules need to be applied in specific ways:

— Stay home. Fireworks are off, anyway. The most certain way to keep from contracting the virus and to keep from spreading it to others is to avoid social gatherings.

— If you must celebrate the holiday with friends and relatives, make sure that hand-sanitizer is available and that people have convenient places to wash their hands.

— Don’t share utensils. Serve food in individual portions. Don’t pass drinks from one person to another.

— Clean surfaces thoroughly, especially those that are touched often or by many people.

— Wear a mask when you’re among other people, particularly indoors. Remember: A mask isn’t just for self-protection but for the protection of everyone around you.

— Bear in mind that alcohol affects judgment. People who are drinking are more prone to behave in ways that promote the spread of the virus.

Such precautions can prevent illness, save lives and avoid the need for prolonged social and economic trauma.

In 1776, the signers of the Declaration of Independence pledged “our lives, our fortunes and our sacred honor” to their cause. As we celebrate their vision during the pandemic of 2020, a much simpler sacrifice is required. What’s needed from Americans this weekend is caution, courtesy and commonsense.

