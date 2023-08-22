Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Sometimes the obvious answer is the correct answer. Take housing, for example. Build more, and housing is likely to be more affordable.

Preserving affordable housing also keep prices in check.

Almost half of local households spend at least 30% of their income on shelter and utilities, according to a recent study, and about 1 in 5 are severely rent burdened, meaning housing costs chew up at least 50% of their income. In many instances, multiple families share a house or apartment, and some unlucky people end up couch-surfing or on the street.

Sonoma County isn’t alone. Housing construction across California has lagged far behind state targets for a decade or more, driving up prices and creating incentives for people, especially younger people, to move elsewhere. That in turn is fueling shortages of essential workers, including teachers and health care providers.

In response, the state directed cities and counties to accommodate more housing, including affordable housing for low- and moderate-income residents.

On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors is scheduled to consider two measures to address local needs. One is a moratorium on rent increases for mobile home parks in unincorporated areas of the county. The other, a direct response to the state mandate, is an updated housing element; that’s the county’s vision for residential development in unincorporated areas.

Mobile home park residents, many of them seniors on fixed incomes, say rent increases are outstripping their income. They asked the county to reduce the maximum annual rent increase from 6% to 4%, matching caps adopted recently in Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Windsor.

Many of the traditional arguments against rent control don’t apply to mobile homes. Tenants rent a lot but own their homes, and despite the name, they are not mobile, so people can’t easily relocate. However, a recent tightening of Petaluma’s mobile home rent law prompted threats of park closure, which would eliminate an important source of affordable housing.

A moratorium would ensure that tenants can stay in their homes while giving the county time to collect input from stakeholders and weigh potential changes to the county’s mobile home rent ordinance.

The housing element, on the other hand, is already almost seven months overdue. As a result, the state’s “builder’s remedy” kicked in, stripping the county of some of its oversight authority over development applications. Six such projects are now in the pipeline.

The plan going to the Board of Supervisors would streamline permitting and make it easier for people to add second units on their property. It also identifies nine areas, including the Sonoma Valley and the outskirts of Santa Rosa, that could accommodate more housing over the next decade. The county is expected to identify locations for 3,824 housing units, including about 1,600 classified as low or very low income.

Cities also must update their housing elements and identify locations for new development. Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Sonoma, Windsor and Rohnert Park already adopted their plans.

It’s important to note that cities and counties don’t build housing. That’s up to the market. Local government’s role is to identify places where housing can be built and to review development applications for compliance with general plans and other laws. That sounds bureaucratic, but policies that promote affordable housing will help fill vacant jobs and ensure that children growing up in Sonoma County have an opportunity to make their homes here. Who doesn’t want that?

