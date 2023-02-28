PD Editorial: Talk about perfect attendance

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Jeff Reitz made headlines in Southern California last week for visiting Disneyland every day for more than eight years. His 2,995 daily visits, a streak ended by the COVID lockdown in 2020, were just recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records. That’s a lot of rides on the Matterhorn and more choruses of “It’s a Small World” than we care to imagine.

Dale Webster has it in writing — four decades devoted to his pursuit of riding the surf. (Photo from Dale Gilbert)

Reading about Reitz reminded us of an even more astonishing ride here in Sonoma County. Beginning in September 1975, when “Jaws” was scaring other people out of the water, Dale Webster of Valley Ford started surfing in Bodega Bay every day. Webster didn’t miss a day, rain or shine, until a kidney stone forced him out of the water Oct. 5, 2015. His amazing streak: 14,641 days. Webster’s name went into the Guinness record book in 2004.

Endurance runs in his family. Webster’s daughter, Margo, graduated from Tomales High in 2004 without ever missing a day of school, beginning in kindergarten and through her senior year.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.