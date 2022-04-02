PD Editorial: Tapping reserves may help, but only a little

With gas prices sticking at near record levels, President Joe Biden plans to pump 180 million barrels of oil out of the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve over the next six months.

The release — roughly 5% of American demand for half a year — is by far the largest since the emergency stockpile was created in the 1970s.

But as big as this infusion is, don’t expect a lot of relief at the pump.

Biden, like any other president, doesn’t have a lot of influence over the price of gasoline. He’ll take some lumps for high prices anyway. But that goes with the job.

Tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve now still makes sense. Shaving even a few cents off the cost of gas will put dollars in the pockets of people trying to cope with rising prices for food and other essentials. And if increased supplies push global oil prices down, it will mean fewer petrodollars for Vladimir Putin to pay for his war in Ukraine.

The impact of Biden’s decision will be magnified if some of the 30 other member countries of the International Energy Agency match the U.S., as they did last month when the president ordered the release of 30 million barrels of oil.

Biden’s decision offers a lesson in the global economics of oil — and an opportunity to deflate a myth about U.S. energy independence.

First, the economics. As the U.S. pumps oil from the reserve — totaling about 568 million barrels and stored in underground salt caverns along the Gulf Coast — it will be sold on the world market. Futures markets are complex, and there is no guarantee that added supply will push prices further down.

Neither is there any guarantee that lower oil prices will result in lower prices at the pump.

On Friday, the average price for crude oil was $99 a barrel, down $20 and change from a peak on March 8. Yet the average U.S. price for a gallon of unleaded gas went up 60 cents in March, according to AAA. That disparity could reflect supply chain disruptions or expectations that the decline in crude oil prices will be temporary, especially if more European countries cut imports of Russian gas and oil.

Despite rising prices, U.S. production hasn’t increased much, and oil companies surveyed by the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank said they are having trouble securing financing. At some point, the U.S. will need to refill the strategic reserve; perhaps that will give investors confidence to open the tap for oil drillers.

As for the myth, a growing chorus of voices claims the United States attained energy independence under Donald Trump and lost it after Biden became president. No, not if energy independence is defined as meeting all our domestic needs.

The U.S. imports and exports petroleum — crude oil and refined products such as gasoline — because of, among other things, transportation costs, refining technology and the need for different grades of oil for different purposes. As recently as 2006, the U.S. imported 60% of its crude oil, but the gap started shrinking with the fracking boom.

In 2020, the final year of Trump’s presidency, the U.S. exported about 635,000 barrels of petroleum per day more than it imported, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, “making the United States a net annual petroleum exporter for the first time since at least 1949.”

A year later, after Biden took office, petroleum exports once again exceeded imports. The margin was smaller — 164,000 barrels a day — but if the U.S. was energy independent under Trump, it still is under Biden.

In fact, the U.S. is part of a global energy market, which does more than any president can to influence prices.

