PD Editorial: Tell the public where coronavirus outbreaks occur

Even as people wear masks and social distance to minimize their chances of contracting or spreading coronavirus, Sonoma County health officials are preventing them from taking one of the most obvious precautions. Officials are keeping secret which businesses have had outbreaks, and that doesn’t serve the public interest.

To its credit, the county releases almost daily updates about how many new cases have occurred and how many deaths. The data includes demographic information and, beginning recently, a breakdown of infections by ZIP code. It’s incredibly useful for anyone who wants to track how the county is faring.

But the reports don’t include information about workplace outbreaks. If a restaurant had half its staff contract COVID-19, the county wouldn’t tell. Employees might not find out, either, unless the owner talks. That probably isn’t an issue at a small restaurant where word gets around quickly, but if there’s an outbreak in one department of a larger business, then it’s easier to compartmentalize secrecy.

The Press Democrat’s Julie Johnson reported on Sunday about such an incident at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital a few weeks ago. The county didn’t reveal that hospital employees had tested positive, and the hospital waited three weeks to inform staff about the outbreak.

The official excuse for keeping the public and employees in the dark is patient privacy. Yet no one is asking for the names of who tested positive. COVID-positive patients shouldn’t have to wear a scarlet letter. Besides, they should be quarantining until they no longer have the virus, so no one would see it.

Businesses — and that includes hospitals, social services, nursing homes, even newspapers — are another matter. Being publicly identified would hang a metaphorical scarlet letter on them, but one that the public should get to see. Without such warnings, people cannot make informed decisions. It would be eminently reasonable to stay away from a place that has an outbreak until it is over and, if you have been there recently, to get tested yourself.

Full disclosure: Four Press Democrat carriers have tested positive for COVID-19. Substitutes handled their routes while they recovered.

Most businesses don’t keep a log of everyone who walks through the door, and contact tracing is impossible without such records. But people know where they’ve been. If they learn that their local grocery store had an outbreak, it’s probably smart to get tested.

A preference for secrecy about coronavirus outbreaks is not universal in California. Some local governments keep their residents informed. For example, Los Angeles County maintains an extensive website with COVID information, including any place that has had three or more cases.

Sonoma County gives the impression that it is more worried about protecting businesses’ reputations than public health. The best way to protect a business is with transparency. Admit what happened and explain what the business is doing to prevent it from happening again. If the word comes out after an attempt at secrecy, it winds up looking like a cover-up.

This is not so different from when a business has a data breach. People need to know if their information is at risk afterward, and state law requires businesses to tell them. People’s health deserves the same level of protection.

