PD Editorial: Test returning to assess learning loss from pandemic

In the coming weeks, many California public schools will reopen. As schools stagger back, educators and parents need objective data about how far behind students have fallen during a year of distance learning. The best way to get it is with statewide testing.

That virtual classrooms weren’t ideal became obvious very quickly after schools ended in-person classes. Teachers lacked the training for the new role into which they were thrust. And some students and families lacked the resources necessary to be fully engaged participants in the new instructional paradigm.

The situation was especially difficult for students who didn’t have access to broadband and a decent computer at home. Communities of color and low-income households fared worse than others. Wealthier California families, meanwhile, could afford tutors or had parents who could help students.

Data is beginning to emerge about the impacts on educational attainment. At a minimum, students will be a few months behind where they should be compared to previous years. The gap is most pronounced in mathematics. A study by McKinsey & Company looked at data from the fall and forecast that white students would fall four to eight months behind in math by the end of this academic year. Students of color could be six to 12 months behind.

If the current generation of students are not to be playing catch up their entire lives, California schools must accelerate instruction for a year or more. If educators, parents and students pursue a clear strategy and put in the work, they can close the gap.

The first step to developing that strategy is acquiring better data about which students fell how far behind.

When students return to classrooms, they should immediately take a standardized test that assesses where they are relative to expected educational attainment for their grade level in core academic areas. To assuage reticence among teachers and others who tend to dislike standardized testing, this test’s results should be restricted to calibrating curriculum and instruction only. It should not be used as a measure for school or teacher accountability. That’s a much bigger debate for another time.

Testing also should incorporate demographic measures so that education officials can better understand what subgroups need extra help. For example, if students of color have fallen further behind in mathematics, then extra resources should be directed toward bolstering their skills. Results also could help steer individual students into appropriate programs that match their academic needs.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Legislature are offering $2 billion worth of grants to schools that reopen soon. Some amount of that money could fund the modest cost of testing, or it could come from the state’s projected $19 billion budget surplus.

Ideally, the California Department of Education would take the lead on developing uniform tests for deployment statewide. This isn’t the time to bog down in committees that study the tests interminably. Write some tests, acknowledge they might be imperfect, and have students take them. If schools and the state collect data in the spring, they could spend the summer figuring out how to bolster programs, and then have guidance ready for the start of the fall term.

