PD Editorial: The art of the deal at SR City Hall

Compromise, common ground, splitting the difference. Those words and phrases don’t come up a lot in news stories datelined Washington, where elected officials seem to think standing firm and getting nothing is better than giving ground and getting something. Fortunately, that doesn’t appear to be the prevailing mindset at Santa Rosa City Hall; at least not for this week’s budget debate.

Some City Council members objected to a proposal to eliminate nine vacant positions in the Santa Rosa Police Department, citing a rise in 911 and several recent shootings. Other council members favored a preventive approach, with more funding for parks and recreation programs that might help keep young people out of trouble.

Instead of a stalemate, Councilwoman Victoria Fleming and Councilman Tom Schwedhelm worked out a deal, budgeting $1 million to hire four more police officers and adding $400,000 for expanded parks and recreation programs. For now, the city has reserves to cover the $11.2 million deficit in its $190 million general fund, so the police force and recreation programs can grow a little. Sounds like a win-win.

