PD Editorial: The atomic age began 75 years ago

Thursday is the 75th anniversary of the United States’ dropping an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Japan. It was the first of only two nuclear weapons ever detonated in war. The U.S. dropped the second on Nagasaki three days later. Though there’s a strong case that those bombings sped the end of World War II, they warrant somber remembrance, not celebration. The world changed Aug. 6, 1945, and we remain in a delicately dangerous place.

Historians, philosophers and armchair generals remain divided on whether the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki were the right decision. America unleashed hellfire on Japan at the same time it was holding Japanese Americans in internment camps. The nation incurred a tremendous moral debt.

“The battle of the laboratories held fateful risks for us as well as the battles of the air, land, and sea, and we have now won the battle of the laboratories as we have won the other battles,” President Harry Truman wrote in his statement announcing the bombing of Hiroshima. Yet he knew that a door had been opened that would not easily close.

“It has never been the habit of the scientists of this country or the policy of this Government to withhold from the world scientific knowledge. Normally, therefore, everything about the work with atomic energy would be made public,” he wrote. “But under present circumstances it is not intended to divulge the technical processes of production or all the military applications, pending further examination of possible methods of protecting us and the rest of the world from the danger of sudden destruction.”

Scientific secrecy did not last. Soon, the United Kingdom, France, the Soviet Union and China had nuclear bombs. Other countries followed, and still more hope to join the nuclear club today.

The Atomic Bomb Dome is seen in dusk in Hiroshima, Japan. The building was registered as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1996 to call for a non-nuclear world and world peace. (EUGENE HOSHIKO / Associated Press)

For decades, mutually assured destruction kept the peace. The Soviet Union and the United States knew that a nuclear war would be the end of everything. Sometimes things came close to catastrophe, but always saner heads stepped back from the brink.

Eventually, nations signed treaties to prevent the spread of weapons and to reduce the number of warheads. Those treaties had end dates, though. Today, only one remains in effect: The New START treaty between the United States and Russia, signed in 2010. It expires next year. Russia would like to extend it; President Donald Trump has resisted.

Trump has had second thoughts. The White House in recent months has said that it would consider a new, more expansive deal, but one only if Russia brings China to the table. While there’s certainly nothing wrong with getting other nuclear powers to agree to arms reductions, the simple fact is that the United States and Russia still have the overwhelming majority of nuclear weapons on the planet. Each has more than 6,000 warheads by best estimates. China has about 300. Predicating a New START extension on China’s involvement is a pointless roadblock.

America unleashed nuclear weapons on the world at Hiroshima. Now it must be a leader in the cause of peace and survival. New START expires on Feb. 5, 2021. If Trump won’t renew it, perhaps Joe Biden will get a chance to reach a deal in the first days of his presidency.

