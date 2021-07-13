PD Editorial: The coronavirus battle isn’t over

It’s been less than a month since California dropped most of its pandemic restrictions, and new COVID-19 cases are soaring.

Some escalation was predictable as people returned to regular activities, but the scale of the increase is troublesome. Sonoma County reported four deaths last week, the most since March, more people are being treated for COVID-19 in hospital intensive care units than at any time since February, and the rate of positive tests is the highest in the nine-county Bay Area.

“The numbers are trending in the wrong direction,” Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s public health officer, said during a news briefing last week.

This isn’t a public health emergency, not yet anyway. There aren’t any new restrictions. More people are returning to work, instead of working from home. Wearing a mask is mostly optional. Restaurants are buzzing with activity, parks are too. After more than a year in hibernation, local communities are settling back into normal routines.

But the delta variant — a new, more easily transmissible mutation of COVID-19 — is lurking here, too. We can’t afford to ignore it. Or, for that matter, any variants that follow.

The best defense against delta isn’t any secret. It’s getting vaccinated.

Vaccinations are available for anyone 12 or older, and most eligible Sonoma County residents have done their part to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Sixty-eight percent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated, according to county health officials, and 8% are partially vaccinated. That’s well above the national average.

The vast majority of new infections are people who have not been vaccinated. The daily rate of new cases for unvaccinated people in Sonoma County was 11 per 100,000, as of Friday. For fully vaccinated people, the rate was 1 per 100,000.

There are a variety of reasons why people don’t get vaccinated, ranging from reservations about emergency FDA approval of the vaccines to partisan differences. A February poll by UC Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies found only 58% of California Republicans were very likely or somewhat likely to get vaccinated, compared to 88% of Democrats and 72% of people without a party affiliation.

That division was evident when Sonoma County GOP leaders helped organize an anti-vaccination demonstration at a June 8 town hall meeting hosted by Rep. Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael. “The Sonoma County Republican Party believes that every individual has the right to decide what they put into their own body,” GOP chairman Matt Heath said.

True, but individuals also have a right to restrict access to their businesses and events to those who have had shots.

It might be tempting to assume that only those who choose not to be vaccinated are at risk of illness or death. Unfortunately, they are not alone. When they take their chances with COVID-19, they roll the dice for other people, too.

Sonoma County has recorded 337 breakthrough cases — people who are fully vaccinated but contracted COVID-19 anyway. The vaccines are around 90% effective, which means a handful of vaccinated people will still get infected.

Then there are children. Those under the age of 12 have not been cleared to receive any of the approved coronavirus vaccines, and they may not be before fall. Meanwhile, according to data collected by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association, cases involving children are on the rise, topping 22% of new U.S. cases last week.

If you haven’t been vaccinated, do it for the kids. It’s free, it works and it will help end the present mini-surge before it can become a new public health emergency.

