PD Editorial: The feds might finally chill out a bit on marijuana

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

The fact that marijuana is illegal under federal law has hung over legalization movements in California and other states. But as American troubadour Bob Dylan, himself no stranger to cannabis, once sang, “The times they are a-changin’.”

Two changes in the work in Washington should be music to marijuana advocates’ ears.

First, the Department of Health and Human Services recommended that the Drug Enforcement Agency reclassify cannabis. Right now, it’s classified as one of the worst drugs, on par with heroin and LSD. The recommendation is to downgrade it to be the same level as things like testosterone and Tylenol with less than 90 milligrams of codeine. Technically that means changing cannabis from Schedule I under the Controlled Substances Act to Schedule III.

It’s always been sort of ridiculous that marijuana is a Schedule I drug in the eyes of the DEA. That ranks it as worse than cocaine and meth, which are Schedule II drugs. Chalk it up to “Reefer Madness” fear.

The change wouldn’t legalize recreational use federally, but it would legitimize the drug for medical uses. Schedule III drugs may be dispensed by a pharmacy to people with a prescription. That’s a step in the right direction. Moreover, it would facilitate needed research into subjects including dependence and measuring intoxication levels for driving.

Also, the change would have tax benefits for legal marijuana businesses in California and other states. The IRS does not allow companies to write off ordinary business expenses if they are dealing in Schedule I drugs. That hamstrings cannabis retailers and producers relative to other businesses. If cannabis becomes a Schedule III controlled substance, that ban would no longer apply.

The DEA should heed the advice of HHS and make the change.

The second bit of good news came when the Senate Banking Committee last month advanced a bill to the Senate floor that would allow cannabis businesses to use banks. Current federal rules prevent financial institutions from working with the cannabis industry. That forces growers and sellers to operate mostly on a cash-only basis. With so much cash on hand, they become targets for criminals. Cash businesses also don’t have as robust a paper trail when it comes time for audits.

The Secure and Fair Enforcement Regulation Banking Act still has a long way to go before becoming law. It must pass the full Senate, then the House and then receive the president’s signature. But this is a promising start. Similar bills have passed the House multiple times only to be bottled up in the Senate Banking Committee.

Access to financial services is critical for public safety and for the legal cannabis industry to flourish. It’s especially important for creating an equitable environment in which people from diverse communities can break into the industry. It’s hard to open a new business from scratch when one can’t get a deposit account, small business loan or insurance.

California started America on the path toward legalization when voters allowed medical marijuana in 1996. Other states followed, and in 2012, the first states legalized recreational use. Today, recreational marijuana is legal in two dozen states, and another dozen allow medical use. It’s past time that the federal government accedes to the reality in the states and removes barriers to doing business.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.