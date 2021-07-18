PD Editorial: The future of firefighting in Sonoma County

Sonoma County has nine cities and 29 fire departments.

This patchwork of municipal fire departments, special districts and volunteer companies is a remnant of the county’s 19th century agrarian roots. Not so many years ago, there were closer to 40 — each with its own overhead costs, many struggling to make ends meet.

Building on an initial round of consolidations, the county is weighing the next phase of molding an interconnected firefighting and emergency response force suited to the needs of an increasingly suburban county.

Under a framework going before the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, the county’s fire service could be trimmed to six municipal departments and a dozen fire protection districts.

Consolidations are contingent on negotiating agreements among the myriad fire agencies and approval by the county’s Local Agency Formation Commission, but the path forward seems clear.

Most small fire departments, especially volunteer companies, are short-staffed and underfunded. With Sonoma County’s recent history of catastrophic fires, a fully functional fire service, with paid firefighters augmented by volunteers, is a public safety necessity.

Yet consolidation can be a touchy subject for departments with long histories and close associations with the identity of their communities. Not all of them have signed on to the county’s streamlining plan.

We hope they get on board. In the meantime, the supervisors shouldn’t delay desperately needed relief for the Bodega Bay Fire District, which has as few as three firefighters on duty at any time in an area that covers more than 200 square miles and draws upward of 3.5 million visitors a year.

Despite its sprawling responsibilities, the coastal fire district gets just $300,000 a year in property taxes, because of a quirk of Proposition 13 and because two-thirds of its territory is state and county parkland, which isn’t on the tax rolls. The district, which has spent down its reserves and is struggling to recruit as firefighters decamp for jobs with more security, has discussed extreme measures, including refusing emergency calls in state and county parks.

As part of the overall consolidation plan, the county offered an infusion of $1 million a year for two years, followed by an ongoing commitment of $1.5 million a year, to bridge a financial gap that has stymied plans to add Bodega Bay to the Sonoma County Fire District.

Consolidation is favored by both departments. Public benefits include more staffing and equipment, including another ambulance, to handle 911 calls at the coast. There’s an added benefit for Bodega Bay property owners: their annual parcel tax bill will be cut from $524 — tops in the state — to $184.

If the county can achieve its goal of consolidating other fire departments, it would reduce overhead costs and ensure a better coordinated and more thoroughly trained corps of firefighters and paramedics.

To help cover consolidation costs, such as equalizing salaries and tax rates, the county is prepared to tap hotel room tax receipts and revenue from Proposition 172, a sales tax increase approved by California voters in 1992 to pay for police and fire protection.

It’s likely that Sonoma County voters will be asked to approve a sales tax increase in 2022 for fire protection. A similar measure failed in 2020 — followed by the worst fire season in state history. Merging departments won’t prevent fires, but it will leave Sonoma County better prepared when disaster strikes.

