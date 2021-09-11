PD Editorial: The horror of Sept. 11 brought Americans together

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

On this anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Americans should remember not just the horror but also what came after. Americans united in common spirit and patriotism for a time. Looking at the current divisions in the country, it’s easy to wonder if such unity will ever be possible again.

Twenty years ago, 19 al-Qaida terrorists hijacked four passenger planes midflight. They flew two into the World Trade Center in New York City and one into the Pentagon near Washington. The fourth plane, which had been bound for San Francisco, and may have targeted the Capitol, crashed in Pennsylvania after passengers attempted to regain control. Nearly 3,000 people died.

Here on the West Coast, people woke up to events already underway. Many received frantic calls from friends and relatives on the East Coast telling them to turn on their televisions.

The trauma of seeing the twin towers fall, smoke billowing across the Manhattan skyline, overwhelmed partisan politics. We were all Americans, despite our differences. People and businesses flew flags. They rallied around the president, who enjoyed sky-high approval ratings. They shared grief. They knew there was a common enemy.

Members of Congress gathered on the Capitol steps, Democrat next to Republican, to show that they stood together against terrorism. They broke into an impromptu rendition of “God Bless America.”

In the days that followed, Congress authorized war in Afghanistan to pursue the terrorist group behind the attack. The measure received near-unanimous, bipartisan support. That war might have lingered far longer than anyone thought it would and ended poorly, but at the time, it was a national mission for justice and self-protection.

Not everything that came out of the post-9/11 unity was ideal. Congress passed laws like the Patriot Act that curtailed personal freedom and privacy. The Department of Homeland Security was founded. And flying was never the same as metal detectors and other screening became the norm. None of those things will go away soon.

The unity did not last, though. Partisan habits are not so easily broken. The country had been divided before Sept. 11, and it would be again. Sept. 11 briefly papered over the political cracks that divide the country, but it didn’t fill them.

Americans segregate into red and blue communities. They demonize or canonize the president and other high-ranking politicians based on whether there is a D or an R after their names. Every issue becomes an intractable fight — COVID, the outcome in Afghanistan, voting rules, recalls, judicial appointments and more.

As the nation faces some of the worst divisions in its history, one cannot help but wonder whether the transitory unity that shined after Sept. 11, 2001, could happen again. Will it take another national catastrophe to bring Americans together? Is that even possible given how deeply divided the nation now stands?

On this day, then, let all Americans reflect not only on those killed on Sept. 11, 2001, and the horror of that day, but also on the weeks and months of national union that followed. Put aside partisanship for a day and remember that we are all Americans. We are all in this together.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.