PD Editorial: The Las Vegas A’s? Say it ain’t so

With a team of unknowns playing home games before sparse crowds and losing by lopsided scores, it’s easy to forget that the Oakland Athletics:

― Won four World Series since moving to the West Coast in 1968, one more than the San Francisco Giants who arrived a decade earlier.

― Played in six Fall Classics, again one more than the Giants.

― Regularly filled the Coliseum with rowdy fans and thumping drums, drawing more than 2 million a dozen times between 1988 and 2014.

The A’s gave us Catfish Hunter, Reggie Jackson, Rollie Fingers and Vida Blue; Rickey Henderson running wild; Dave Stewart’s fierce glare; Billy Ball and Money Ball; the Bash Brothers; the young guns and an unforgettable 20-game winning streak in 2002.

Alas, the past few seasons haven’t been so memorable. As efforts to build a new ballpark on the Oakland waterfront stalled, fans drifted away from the decaying Coliseum and, one by one, the team traded off its star players.

Now, in this year when major league baseball broke tradition and introduced a clock to the game, time may be running out for the Oakland A’s.

Dave Kaval, the team president, confirmed Wednesday that the A’s are buying 49 acres near the Las Vegas Strip and plan to start playing in a new stadium there in 2027. The team’s departure would be a cruel blow to loyal fans and to Oakland, which already lost the Raiders to Las Vegas and the Warriors to San Francisco.

This isn’t yet a done deal, but as is so often the case in pro sports, the outcome will turn not on balls and strikes, but on dollars and cents.

Giants fans will remember the team announced a move to St. Petersburg in 1992. Old-timers may recall that the Giants were bound for Toronto in 1976. Both moves were averted when new owners stepped in. Now, with a signature ballpark that opened in 2000, the Giants are among the most valuable franchises in professional sports, and any move away from San Francisco is a fading memory.

The A’s helped ensure that their cross-bay rivals stayed in the Bay Area, ceding territorial rights to San Jose in 1990 when the Giants were considering the South Bay for a new stadium. Later, when the A’s wanted to build in San Jose and San Jose yearned for a big league team of its own, the Giants said no.

The A’s started in Philadelphia, then played in Kansas City before moving to Oakland. Other teams have moved too, but baseball hasn’t approved a franchise relocation since 2004, when the Montreal Expos moved to Washington.

The league intervened to keep the Giants in San Francisco, and it could do the same with the A’s, finding a buyer who would keep the team in Oakland and build a new stadium adjacent to the Coliseum. But Commissioner Rob Manfred says the A’s must have a new ballpark, even if it means moving to Las Vegas.

As recently as last week, the A’s appeared to be making progress toward a new waterfront ballpark near Jack London Square. But when Kaval announced the Las Vegas land deal, Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao said she was done negotiating. We hope a ballpark deal can still be revived. Oakland sports fans already have suffered too many disappointments.

The Las Vegas A’s? Say it ain’t so.

