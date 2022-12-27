PD Editorial: The lessons of the Jan. 6 committee

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

The final report of the House select committee investigating the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, including the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, probably won’t change a lot of minds.

But that doesn’t mean the effort was wasted.

As with the inquiries that followed the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, the Space Shuttle Challenger disaster and the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, the committee’s work product is an important contribution to the historical record.

The 845-page report is posted online, and publishers rushed to get copies into bookstores, for anyone who wants to draw their own conclusions.

Most people — supporters and opponents alike — probably made up their minds about former President Donald Trump a long time ago.

Still, the Jan. 6 committee’s hearings drew audiences comparable to a prime-time NFL game, as witnesses including a former U.S. attorney general and White House aides described Trump’s efforts to stay in power despite being repeatedly told that he had lost the election. The panel made a final headline by referring Trump to the Justice Department for prosecution.

That probably won’t influence any decision about criminal charges, and with Republicans gaining a majority in the House in the midterm election, a recommendation to disqualify Trump from holding high office in the future isn’t going to pass. The ex-president’s political viability probably will be determined by the electorate if he goes through with another campaign in 2024.

Another of the committee’s recommendations is intended to ensure that it is the voters who choose presidents — and this one already has been adopted.

Included in the catchall spending bill passed by Congress last week are reforms to the Electoral Count Act, the 19th century statute used by Trump and his allies to try to block the election of President Joe Biden. The reforms were the product of bipartisan negotiations led by Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia.

Among other things, they make clear that the vice president cannot reject electors certified by the states, as Trump pressured Mike Pence to do on Jan. 6, 2021. The vice president’s role in counting electoral votes is purely ceremonial.

The revisions also raise the threshold for objecting to a state’s electoral votes from one senator and one House member to one-fifth of all members in both the House and Senate. Members of both parties have exploited the low bar to delay certification of recent elections.

An appendix to the committee report details warnings about possible violence on Jan. 6 that weren’t circulated among law enforcement agencies responsible for security at the Capitol, where police were overwhelmed by rioters. As past incidents have shown, information and intelligence are too frequently compartmentalized by rival agencies. Congressional oversight is warranted.

The committee also recommended added protection for election officials and volunteers, many of whom have been threatened, even here in California. Congress and state lawmakers should determine whether additional measures are needed to ensure the safety of these workers, who are vital to our democratic process.

Efforts to overturn the 2020 election failed, but the threat was real, and lessons from the Jan. 6 investigation can protect our democracy from future attempts to subvert the will of the voters.

