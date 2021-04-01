PD Editorial: The long wait for a coronavirus vaccination

Talk about a crummy April Fools’ Day prank: California is extending eligibility for coronavirus vaccinations to anyone 50 or older and simultaneously cutting the number of doses allocated to Sonoma County.

If you’re one of the thousands now eligible for a vaccination, roll up your sleeve … and wait.

Don’t be surprised if it’s a long wait.

“It really depends on the vaccine supply, over which we have absolutely no idea and no control at this point,” said Dr. Urmilla Shende, Sonoma County’s vaccine manager.

Beginning two weeks from now, anyone over 16 will be eligible for a shot, further adding to conflicts between supply and demand.

Yet as Sonoma County’s allocation declined, some counties are reporting big increases. San Diego’s allocation jumped 23% this week, while Orange County officials reported that they received a record number of doses.

Here in the Bay Area, allocations from state and federal stockpiles allowed Contra Costa County to start offering shots to 50-year-olds a week earlier than other counties. Contra Costa still had 20,000 unfilled appointments, so the age limit was dropped to 16.

Sonoma County officials say the state cut the local supply from 12,890 doses last week to 11,220 this week, with a reduction to 10,914 expected next week. Sonoma County is prepared to deliver 40,000 shots a week — if the doses are available.

“Significant resources have been directed to expanding our capacity to equitably distribute vaccines,” Supervisor Lynda Hopkins wrote to state health officials in a letter released Monday. “It is disappointing that this effort has been met with a decreasing supply of vaccines for our community.”

The state’s answer, in effect, is that Sonoma County received more doses until it didn’t.

“For the record, for the week ending 3/7, Sonoma County (the county health department plus all providers in the area) was allocated 10,108 first doses,” a health department spokesman wrote. “In the most recent allocation (week of 3/28), Sonoma County received 12,450 doses. That’s a 23% increase over the 3 weeks.”

It’s unclear how each county’s share is calculated . However, a review of data posted by the counties shows that San Diego has given at least one dose to a larger proportion of its population than Sonoma County, while Orange County’s figure is lower.

Health officials in several other Bay Area counties complained this week that vaccine supplies were inadequate even before eligibility swelled to include thousands more people.

President Joe Biden and Gov. Gavin Newsom have promised that vaccines will soon be more plentiful, but when is unknown. In the meantime, more people seeking shots and fewer doses available portends plenty of frustration.

A vaccination program on this scale has never been tried before, so the rollout was bound to be chaotic. But continual tinkering with eligibility standards and distribution has added needlessly to the anxiety of people waiting for their turn. As we’ve said before, the state should narrow its focus to getting doses distributed as quickly and efficiently as possible.

California is making progress, with about 12 million people, including 184,000 in Sonoma County, receiving at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. However, with restrictions being lifted and new variants spreading, it’s now a race to see if the state can achieve herd immunity fast enough to avoid a fourth wave of infections. That’s still a real risk. No fooling.

