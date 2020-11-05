PD Editorial: The messages delivered by Sonoma County voters

Say this for Sonoma County voters, they didn’t leave much doubt about their preferences.

The final, official count is as much as a month away, but with just a few exceptions, the top-tier contests on Tuesday’s ballot were decided by landslide margins.

Here are a few of the headlines:

— Tax fatigue, a big story line after the March primary, apparently didn’t last long. Despite coordinated opposition from local business groups, 13 of 14 local tax measures on Tuesday’s ballot were winning in final, semiofficial returns. Both state tax propositions also carried Sonoma County.

It would have been a clean sweep with a one-vote swing on Measure M, a $48-a-year parcel tax in the Fort Ross School District. Supporters will be watching late-arriving ballots.

So will Supervisor Shirlee Zane and other backers of Measure O, the quarter-cent sales tax for mental health services, which stands at 68.9% and will need about 60% of the estimated 70,000-80,000 outstanding ballots to stay above the two-thirds threshold for approval.

— It’s good to be an incumbent — until voters get restless. That came on Tuesday in Rohnert Park and Petaluma, at Santa Rosa Junior College and possibly in Sebastopol.

In Rohnert Park, which held district elections for the first time, Jake Mackenzie came up short in his bid for a seventh term on the City Council, losing to Jackie Elward. Gerard Giudice soundly defeated Joe Callinan, a second-generation councilman.

In Petaluma, where growth dominated City Council campaigns, three seats could change hands in one of the few close contests.

Incumbent Gabe Kearney ran a distant sixth in an eight-candidate field. Kathy Miller, running fifth, could potentially jump up two spots and stay on the council when late ballots are counted. If she does, it will be at the expense of Mike Healy, who was first elected in 1998 and holds a slim 74-vote margin over newcomer Lizzie Wallack.

Brian Barnacle and Dennis Pocekay will join the Petaluma council.

Elsewhere, voters unseated Cloverdale Councilwoman Mary Ann Brigham, Santa Rosa Junior College trustee Don Edgar and Sebastopol Councilman Michael Carnacchi, whose colleague Neysa Hinton is hanging on by just 19 votes over Evert Fernandez in her reelection bid.

Sam Salmon, the longest serving council member in Sonoma County, lost his bid to be the first elected mayor in Windsor, but he isn’t going far. Salmon has two years left on his seventh council term.

— A changing of the guard. Women, minorities and millennials are well represented among the first-time winners in local city council and school board races. Elward will be the first African American woman on the Rohnert Park council, and if Election Day results hold, Natalie Rogers will have the same distinction in Santa Rosa.

Ever Flores, a refugee from El Salvador, was elected to the Santa Rosa school board; Caroline Bañuelos will be the second Latina on the SRJC board, joining Mariana Martinez, who was elected to a second term; 25-year-old Syklaer Palacios was elected to the Healdsburg council; and Eddie Alvarez is poised to become Roseland’s first representative on the Santa Rosa City Council.

— A harsh verdict for law enforcement. Voters overwhelmingly approved Measure P, which will beef up citizen oversight of the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. Unions representing deputies and correctional officers spent well over $100,00 in a losing cause, and it’s likely that some voters were put off by Sheriff Mark Essick’s refusal last spring, punctuated with an expletive, to enforce coronavirus-related health orders. The battle over Measure P may continue in court, but voters made a strong statement in favor of oversight and transparency.

We’ll finish with a prediction. The pandemic expedited a shift to mail voting, with record turnout and a smooth count. Expect mail-in ballots to become a permanent feature of Sonoma County elections.

