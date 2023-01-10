PD Editorial: The other affirmative action

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

The U.S. Supreme Court recently heard challenges to affirmative action admissions programs at major universities, public and private. With its new conservative majority and a demonstrated willingness to set aside past precedent, many observers expect the justices to ban affirmative action for university admissions in the cases involving Harvard and the University of North Carolina.

Since California voters outlawed affirmed action in 1996, the state’s major university systems have worked to maintain diversity in their student bodies by considering factors other than race and ethnicity. Other universities may do the same depending on the outcome of the Supreme Court case.

Here’s another admissions practice at many elite universities: special treatment for children of past graduates and large donors. Isn’t that a form of affirmative action, and would it be vulnerable to challenge is the court rules as expected?

