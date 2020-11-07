PD Editorial: The president’s election lies threaten democracy

Comments by the major party presidential candidates since the election illustrate the perils to democracy in this moment.

President Donald Trump’s Thursday appearance in the White House briefing room was dangerously unhinged, even for him. He opened by claiming victory again. “If you count the legal votes, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us,” In the 15 minutes that followed, he offered no evidence of widespread voter fraud or attempts to upend the election outcome in favor of former Vice President Joe Biden.

When you read this, maybe a winner will have been declared. But when the president spoke Thursday, the race was uncertain and seemed to be tilting toward Biden. Trump therefore played the only card he had left: Try to discredit the whole thing.

He seeks to void mailed ballots and those counted after Election Day. State laws vary, but mailing in a ballot is legal in most states, especially after many made it easier so people didn’t have to risk contracting COVID-19 at polling places. Likewise, some states require ballots to arrive by Election Day, others only that they be postmarked by then.

If Trump had evidence of widespread tampering and fraud, he’d have a solid legal challenge to make. Instead, most of the cases his campaign has filed have been all but laughed out of the courts.

Indeed, if Democrats were cheating, surely they would have aimed higher. The party lost seats in the House of Representatives, likely won’t win a coveted Senate majority (pending special elections in Georgia), failed to take over targeted state legislative chambers and lost the only two gubernatorial races without an incumbent running. The blue wave and long Biden coattails that many Democrats had predicted never materialized. It was, on balance, a good night for the GOP, just not for the president.

The danger in all this is not that Trump will win or lose. The voters, and if necessary, the courts, will decide that. No, the danger is that Trump’s wailing attacks will undermine the credibility of American democracy. His fervent followers will turn skeptical eyes on an electoral process in which they should have confidence because it works well.

And if Trump does ultimately lose and refuses to concede defeat, it would upend centuries of tradition. Other presidents have lost reelection, but no one has refused to admit it.

The contrast between the candidates was never clearer than Thursday, with Biden’s call for calm and Trump’s incendiary falsehoods.

“Democracy’s sometimes messy,” Biden said during a brief appearance in Wilmington, Delaware. “It sometimes requires a little patience as well. But that patience has been rewarded now for more than 240 years with a system of governance that’s been the envy of the world. … So I ask everyone to stay calm, all people to stay calm. The process is working. The count is being completed. And we’ll know very soon.”

No grandstanding, no anger, no bitterness. Let the people decide. Count every vote cast, following the rules in each state.

If Biden ultimately prevails, maybe he’ll be a good president. Maybe he won’t. What the American people have seen this week, however, is that Biden, unlike Trump, supports the processes and institutions that have kept America a bastion of democracy to which the world aspires for more than two centuries.

