PD Editorial: The region is losing up-and-coming political talent

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

When Skylaer Palacios abruptly resigned from the Healdsburg City Council on Monday, she became at least the seventh local elected official to step down midterm in the past couple of years. It’s a worrying trend that should concern anyone who appreciates diversity in government.

Before Palacios, Willy Linares in Rohnert Park; Logan Harvey, Amy Harrington and Rachel Hundley in Sonoma; Jason Turner in Cloverdale; and Jack Tibbetts in Santa Rosa each had resigned.

This Sonoma County version of the “great resignation” deprives local governments of valuable perspectives. The average age of the seven at the time of their resignations was about 35. Elected officials tend to skew older, and these seven were breaking that trend. Wisdom might often come with age, but nimble insights and fresh ideas often come from youth.

Relatively younger elected officials aren’t just more likely to know what TikTok is and to be aware of current cultural trends. They are parents and early-career professionals, demographics that communities covet but often struggle to meet the needs of. They also are the leaders of the future who are gaining valuable experience.

That’s not to say that youthful exuberance should overrun government. A city or county is at its strongest when its government reflects the diversity of its population in age, race, gender, income, etc. That many younger officeholders also bring other diversity is one more reason to encourage them.

Yet the rash of local resignations demonstrates the challenge of keeping talented people in public service. Serving on a city council requires many hours of work on top of all of life’s other demands. It’s easier for people who are well-established in their careers and don’t have kids at home to serve. Indeed, most of the seven recently resigned officials cited career and family demands as reasons they were stepping down midterm.

Communities could alleviate some of that pressure by paying elected leaders more, but many can’t. State law caps what general law cities — those that don’t have a charter — may pay, and the maximum is tied to population. In Sonoma, for example, council members receive $300 per month. That works out to a shabby hourly rate. Even in cities with more than 250,000 residents the maximum council pay rate is only $1,000 per month.

Charter cities aren’t subject to those rules. Santa Rosa, for example, might soon bump its pay. The city’s Charter Review Committee will recommend that voters increase the mayor’s salary to $92,000 a year, which is the adjusted median household income for a family of three, and council members’ to two-thirds of that.

Communities also could provide more support to their elected officials in the form of paid public employees, freeing council members and supervisors to focus on their core executive responsibilities.

It’s not all on the environment, though. Would-be candidates must make better decisions.

When people run because they are caught up in a moment of social accountability and change or because they crave power and prestige, they might not honestly assess what they are getting into. It’s hard, time-consuming work that has little to do with national social movements. It’s full of headaches and people criticizing you. It drains the psyche.

Would-be candidates should carefully assess whether they can honor their pledge to the public to serve four years given all the other things that demand their time and attention. If the answer isn’t unequivocally yes, they shouldn’t launch a campaign.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.