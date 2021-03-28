PD Editorial: The southern border becomes a political hot spot again

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

President Joe Biden promises Americans that he is working hard to address the increasing number of people arriving at the southern border. If only he could do better than scapegoating his predecessor. “We’re building back up the capacity that should have been maintained and built upon that Trump dismantled. It’s going to take time,” he said at his first news conference since taking office. Former President Donald Trump badly mishandled immigration and asylum-seekers, but that’s neither a policy nor a solution in 2021.

The current challenges at the border are twofold. America must address both the root causes of migration and the immediate crisis.

After four years of neglect, the United States must rebuild relationships and establish aid programs if it hopes to stem the flow of migrants in the long term. Biden has tasked Vice President Kamala Harris with that important responsibility. She will work with Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador — the countries from which most migrants originate — to improve life. It’s a smart approach to change the fundamentals over time.

This is Harris’ first major responsibility in her new, national role. The former senator from California has a chance to rise to the occasion and make genuine progress on an issue that has lingered for far too long.

But Harris’ work is separate from the immediate challenges. Migrants and asylum-seekers, especially children, are coming in numbers exceeded in recent years only by a mid-2019 surge, according to figures compiled by the U.S. Border and Customs Enforcement Agency. A fresh humanitarian crisis is upon us.

Why so many migrants are arriving at the U.S. border now is hotly contested. Biden and his defenders insist that seasonal increases are normal this time of year. Biden’s critics argue that the administration’s softer approach to handling people who cross the border encourages more people to come or send their unaccompanied children. Almost certainly it is a combination of both and other factors.

What’s lacking is a coherent strategy to deal with this crisis, at least one that has been made public. Biden pointed to small accomplishments and lofty goals during his news conference last week, but mostly he was long on words and short on content.

It doesn’t help that Biden has followed his predecessor when it comes to secrecy. The administration has severely curtailed reporters’ access to detention facilities and the border. That denies the American public an objective assessment of what’s really happening there. Instead, Americans must rely on official statements parsed by political wordsmiths and photos sparingly released by elected officials who do get to visit. What has come out shows children being held in deplorable circumstances, just as they were under Trump.

Pressed on when reporters and photographers could visit, Biden insisted he favors access, just not until things get better. “I will commit to transparency, and — as soon as I am in a position to be able to implement what we are doing right now,” he said.

That’s not good enough. True transparency doesn’t keep people in the dark until it suits the administration’s poll numbers. It lets the public see both the bad and the good. Right now, when it comes to immigration, there’s a lot of both.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.