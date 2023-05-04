PD Editorial: The state of housing in Sonoma County

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Sonoma County’s population declined for a sixth consecutive year in 2022, the state Department of Finance reported this week.

And while it may seem counterintuitive, there’s still an acute shortage of workforce housing across the county, despite the loss of about 25,000 residents from a peak of 503,000 in 2017.

Nearly half of local households spend at least 30% of their income on shelter and utilities, and about 1 in 5 are severely rent burdened, meaning housing costs eat up at least half of their income. Young families, lower-income residents and racial and ethnic minorities are disproportionately affected.

Those struggling to make ends meet include teachers, health care providers, construction workers and other essential employees — many of whom are moving elsewhere in search of affordable housing, leaving jobs unfilled, shrinking enrollment in schools and an increasingly aging population.

The cause is a decadeslong failure to meet housing needs, and the results can be seen in the changing demographics of Sonoma County. In 2009, the age group making up the largest share of the population was 45-49; now, it’s 60-64. Also in 2009, more than one third of local households had children under 18; now, it’s 27% and could fall below 20% in less than 15 years.

“Housing lies at the intersection of the county’s economic growth, its efforts to rectify racial inequality, its care for children and young families, and its attempt to create environmentally sustainable neighborhoods and combat climate change,” the nonprofit advocacy group Generation Housing said in its 2023 State of Housing in Sonoma County report.

The report, based on data compiled by state and federal agencies, will be released Thursday at a Housing Solutions Summit at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa. Among the key findings:

— Almost half of existing housing in the county was developed between 1970 and 1999, and there has been a net 1.2% decline in housing units since 2020.

— Detached single-family homes account for roughly 90% of the local housing stock, contributing to younger and lower-income residents getting priced out of the market.

— In half of Sonoma County’s jurisdictions, more than five low-income workers compete for every affordable housing unit. A healthy ratio would be two workers for each unit.

— Since 2005, median monthly rents have risen faster than median monthly income. For median income households, the gap between income and rent is $200 a month.

— Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the median asking rent has risen faster than the state average.

Generation Housing gave Sonoma County and local cities mixed marks for their efforts to promote housing construction through policies such as reduced fees, expedited permitting, zoning changes to facilitate multifamily housing and increased density.

As anyone who has driven around Santa Rosa recently knows, several large apartment complexes are under construction or have recently opened. There also is ongoing development in Rohnert Park and Windsor. But the imbalance between multifamily and single-family housing remains.

If Sonoma County residents want people to fill jobs like teaching, nursing and elder care, and if they want their children to have the same opportunity to live here, they’re going to need affordable places to live.

