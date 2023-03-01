PD Editorial: The Supreme Court seems appropriately wary of disrupting the internet

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments last week in two cases that upend the internet as we know it. Fortunately the justices seemed to recognize that they are playing with fire.

Both cases deal with Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996. That law protects online services from being sued for content that users post. So, if someone posts a libelous video on YouTube, the aggrieved party could sue the poster but not YouTube (or Alphabet, which owns YouTube and Google). Section 230’s backers call its central clause “the 26 words that created the internet.”

The cases heard by the court had the advantage of framing the debate around unequivocally problematic online content — terrorists using social networks. Liberals and conservatives don’t agree on much these days, but surely they agree that the Islamic terrorist group ISIS is bad and shouldn’t use Twitter, YouTube or Facebook to recruit.

Court watchers worried that the justices wouldn’t be up to a serious discussion of Section 230 and the internet. Justices’ ages range from 51 to 74. They aren’t exactly the TikTok generation. Heck, they’re not even the Myspace generation. Justice Elena Kagan conceded as much during oral arguments. “These are not, like, the nine greatest experts on the internet,” she said.

That’s true, but they displayed a depth of understanding that surprised many. They posed thoughtful questions about algorithms, content moderation and recommendations. More important, they seemed wary of ending Section 230 protections.

Such caution is warranted. Upending Section 230 would likely destroy the internet as it exists now. Social networks and search engines would have to screen every video, comment and website for dangerous material lest they be sued. That is impossible even for powerful computers. A lot might be caught and blocked, but some content inevitably would slip through, leaving companies vulnerable.

The court could rule narrowly and impose some limits on Section 230 protections, but it’s a risky game. Experts warn that unintended consequences are likely.

Kagan and Justice Brett Kavanaugh suggested leaving the job of updating Section 230 to Congress. There, at least, lawmakers can hear from experts and weigh the pros and cons of changing the law.

Section 230 has come under fire as the power and reach of social networks have grown. There’s bipartisan support for altering or eliminating it, albeit for different reasons. Republicans complain that it allows social networks like Twitter and Facebook to suppress conservative views. Democrats complain that online companies use it as an excuse not to remove speech deemed offensive or to be misinformation.

Because Democrats and Republicans have different goals, they haven’t agreed on how to reform the law. Republicans would compel more speech; Democrats would compel less. Both sides dance perilously close to violating the First Amendment’s free speech protections.

Congressional inaction does not justify judicial action. Section 230 has succeeded in fostering growth on the internet, and it is more than a quarter of a century old. Congress wrote it back when AOL was a major player, and the World Wide Web was new. There are legitimate questions to ask and conversations to have about whether Section 230 is suitable for the internet as it is in 2023, but they belong before lawmakers not justices.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.