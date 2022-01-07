PD Editorial: The Supreme Court’s COVID test

Massachusetts legislators enacted the nation’s first vaccine mandate in 1809, authorizing local health officials to require smallpox inoculations. By the end of the 19th century, 13 states required vaccinations for schoolchildren and 11 had vaccine mandates for adults.

A challenge to the Massachusetts law reached the U.S. Supreme Court in 1905 and was rejected by a 7-2 majority.

In the court’s majority opinion, Justice John Marshall Harlan wrote: “The liberty secured by the Constitution of the United States to every person within its jurisdiction does not import an absolute right in each person to be, at all times and in all circumstances, wholly free from restraint.” In short, Americans aren’t free to put the health of others in jeopardy.

A century later, amid a resurgent coronavirus pandemic, vaccine mandates return to the high court on Friday.

The justices will hear challenges to two regulations issued by the Biden administration in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. One rule directs employers with more than 100 workers to require vaccinations or weekly testing; the other requires vaccinations for health care workers at hospitals that receive federal money.

This case is a product of our poisonous political atmosphere, which even overshadows public health.

Before vaccines became a wedge issue, and the subject of far-fetched conspiracy theories, widespread acceptance eliminated smallpox and all but eradicated measles and polio in this country. Parents welcomed lifesaving vaccines. Resistance started about a decade ago on the political left and targeted childhood vaccinations. Now it’s primarily conservatives fighting COVID-related public health measures.

Courts have consistently upheld vaccine mandates imposed by states and employers, including those enacted during the coronavirus pandemic. But COVID politics has produced a legal question: Do the federal laws cited by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services authorize their vaccination edicts.

Some federal appeals court said no; others said yes.

As the Supreme Court weighs in, politics threatens to tilt the scales, with the six-justice conservative majority likely to be skeptical of executive power.

The last time the justices took up a Biden administration response to the pandemic, they overturned a moratorium on evictions.

We hope they see a distinction between economics and public health.

Yes, housing is a health issue, especially during a pandemic. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended the eviction moratorium after the court clearly signaled that it didn’t see a legal basis.

There is, however, long-standing precedent for OSHA imposing workplace rules to protect employees from exposure to diseases, including HIV and hepatitis.

In ruling against a legal challenge filed on behalf of hospital workers, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta rejected an argument that Congress hadn’t clearly authorized a vaccine mandate.

“To suggest otherwise,” the court said, “would mean that Congress had to have anticipated both the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic and the unprecedented politicization of the disease to regulate vaccination against.”

If it weren’t for politicization, there may not be any need for vaccine mandates or a special session of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Vaccines save lives. Most people who get COVID-19 are unvaccinated. While it is possible to get infected after being vaccinated, breakthrough cases rarely result in death or hospitalization. You can protect yourself — and others — from a disease that has taken 829,000 lives in less than two years. Why wait for a court ruling?

