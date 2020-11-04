PD Editorial: The votes are in, the next priority is counting them all

It’s no secret that America’s electorate is divided, but whatever the outcome of Tuesday’s presidential cliffhanger, voters made an unequivocal statement about their faith in democracy.

Despite a deadly pandemic, meddling by foreign governments and President Donald Trump’s fantastical claims of voter fraud, Americans were not deterred. Whether they mailed their ballots in early or put on masks and waited in line on Tuesday, voters turned out in extraordinary numbers to exercise their right to shape their government.

When all the votes are counted, it’s likely that turnout in 2020 will exceed every national election since 1908, when Republican William Howard Taft defeated Democrat William Jennings Bryant with about two-thirds of eligible voters casting ballots.

Some contests, including once again the presidency, were too close to call as returns rolled in across the country.

With a big turnout, and a pandemic-driven shift to mail voting, a long count shouldn’t surprise anyone. In fact, it was widely expected.

Now, the most important thing is to get the count right.

And despite Trump’s claim that it would be “totally inappropriate” to wait a day, or even a few days, for the outcome to be clear, suspense isn’t uncommon.

It took five weeks to sort out the George W. Bush-Al Gore contest in 2000. Four years later, it wasn’t clear that Bush had defeated John Kerry until the day after the election, and in 2016, Donald Trump’s victory wasn’t sealed until well after midnight East Coast time.

Two years ago, when Democrats made big gains in the House, the blue wave wasn’t evident in election night results. In some other elections, results favoring Republicans didn’t materialize until days or even weeks later.

People make a lot of excuses for not voting, most frequently that a single vote doesn’t matter. Every vote matters — and so does making sure every vote gets counted. Dozens of U.S. elections, including numerous congressional races and at least one gubernatorial contest, have been decided by a single vote.

The choice between Trump and Joe Biden appears to be coming down to a few thousand votes in some familiar places, most notably the Upper Midwest.

Tuesday’s big turnout was, at least to some extent, a reflection of the deep partisan divisions in the United States, with large numbers of voters motivated by the opportunity to vote for or against Trump.

For Trump or against him, voters weren’t discouraged by his attempts to cast doubt on the integrity of the election system or Republican legal challenges in some states aimed at making it harder to vote early or vote by mail. Whatever the final outcome, a big turnout is a welcome vote of confidence in our democratic system in an era marked by partisan antagonism.

But confidence in the electoral system could be quickly undermined if Trump and other Republicans follow through on threats to challenge the vote count in court.

State and federal judges turned aside some outlandish preelection attempts to limit early voting and mail-in voting in several states. They should stay on the sidelines, and allow election officials around the country to do their duty.

Polls projected a close contest for president, and it is. The ballots have been cast. They all need to be counted. As that happens, the watchword for everyone else is patience.

