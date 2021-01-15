PD Editorial: The window for climate action is closing

Let’s start with the good news: A United Nations report issued Thursday says eight in 10 countries are actively planning for climate change.

The time for complacency is long past, and the U.N. findings suggest that most nations recognize that they must reduce greenhouse gas emissions. But the window for action is closing.

The goal of the Paris climate agreement is to ensure that average global temperatures this century don’t increase more than 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels. The preferred target is 1.5 degrees. However, the 2020 U.N. Adaptation Gap report warns, “the world is heading for at least a (3 degrees) temperature rise this century.”

Just as the coronavirus extended its reach in 2020, the calamitous impacts of a changing climate — fires, floods, pests, droughts, monster storms, record heat — spread around the globe.

Go down the checklist of symptoms, and California experienced nearly every one. More than 10,000 wildfires burned a record 4.2 million acres last year, temperatures soared as high as 130 degrees Fahrenheit, and much of the state is yet again experiencing serious drought conditions.

The remedy is no secret: a carbon diet. The question is, will the United States and the rest of the world exercise the willpower required to bend the curve on global temperatures.

As one of his first acts, President-elect Joe Biden plans to rejoin the Paris climate accord, reversing one of many Trump administration decisions that undermined environmental protections. Biden also appointed former Secretary of State John Kerry as his international climate envoy.

A renewed U.S. commitment is welcome news, at home and abroad. At the same time, no one should lose cite of the fact that climate change is a quintessential opportunity to think globally and act locally.

In Sonoma County that means redoubling commitments to develop reliable, affordable sources of renewable energy and to prioritize transit-oriented development. Climate impacts need to be a cornerstone of land-use and transportation plans. And individuals can do their part by taking advantage of incentives to install solar panels and buy zero-emission vehicles.

Resilience also is crucial.

Despite nearly universal recognition of the threat posed by climate change, the U.N. adaptation report found big gaps in preparing to live with its impacts, especially in the developing world.

A big reason for that is the prohibitive cost of mitigating climate impacts. Consider the estimated cost of at least $4 billion to keep rising sea levels from inundating Highway 37, a key spoke in the regional transportation network. That’s a costly project, even in a relatively affluent area — and it’s just one climate-related infrastructure repair.

The impacts of climate change are getting harder to ignore, from triple-digit temperatures in the Arctic to an Atlantic hurricane season that exhausted an alphabet’s worth of names. After four years of slumber during Donald Trump’s presidency, it’s time for the U.S. to rejoin the fight.

