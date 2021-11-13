PD Editorial: There’s no place for racial slogans in local elections

Jerry Threet crossed the line.

Threet, a former director of Sonoma County’s law enforcement watchdog agency, used racially charged language on social media to stake out his opposition to Assistant Sheriff Eddie Engram, who is running for sheriff.

Threet’s rhyme already has been published in the newspaper, so there’s no need to repeat it here. It did not include any noxious slurs, but his message — progressive voters shouldn’t assume that Engram, who is Black, shares their views — was insulting, and not just to Engram.

Sonoma County has an informed and actively engaged electorate. Voter turnout usually exceeds the statewide average by a large margin. And we’re confident that the vast majority of local voters don’t make snap judgments based on a candidate’s race.

We don’t think Threet does, either: He’s also an outspoken critic of retiring Sheriff Mark Essick, who is white, and the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office in general. Still, he owes Engram an apology.

Threet’s comment, made in a Facebook post six weeks ago, was exposed Monday by Essick in his own post defending Engram, his preferred successor. The exchange comes at a time when the county already is reeling from an outgoing economic development official’s allegation of racial bias in the workplace.

In the aftermath, Threet said he didn’t intend to demean Engram and accused Essick of trying to score political points. Maybe so, but by emphasizing race to sum up his views — in all capital letters — Threet overshadowed anything else he had to say. As a former government official, and a former chair of the county Human Rights Commission, he should know better.

Free speech is a fundamental principle of American democracy. The Constitution protects the expression of opinions — including unpopular and even hateful views. Indeed, our history is rife with examples of rude, crude and out-and-out false political rhetoric, from the Revolutionary era until the present day.

More and more frequently, political speech involves violence and intimidation. This year started with supporters of Donald Trump forcing their way into the U.S. Capitol while Congress was counting electoral votes from the 2020 election. In some communities, school board members and other officials are threatened at public meetings and even at their homes. This week, Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona posted a video showing an animated character with his face killing a figure with the face of Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

Sonoma County can do better.

There will be an election for sheriff in less than seven months. Essick is stepping down at the end of his term. With Engram and two other declared candidates — retired sheriff’s Capt. Dave Edmonds and retired San Francisco police Sgt. Carl Tennenbaum — it’s shaping up as the second consecutive contested race for sheriff, after Sonoma County went 28 years without one.

The 2018 election featured about a dozen debates and forums attended by all three candidates — Essick, former Los Angeles police Capt. John Mutz and former Santa Rosa City Councilman Ernesto Olivares, a retired police lieutenant. Voters were able to ask questions, assess answers and make an informed choice. Let the 2018 election be a model for 2022.

The editorial board looks forward to meeting the declared candidates and anyone else who files, digging into their backgrounds and reviewing their positions and those of other stakeholders. Then we can make an informed decision. That’s how elections should be decided, not on labels or slogans — and certainly not on offensive slogans.

