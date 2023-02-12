PD Editorial: There’s no quick fix for homelessness

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Sonoma County’s newly released strategic plan to address homelessness over five years is a bucket of cold water thrown on the community. There isn’t a quick fix.

Many people see homeless camps and don’t understand why the government hasn’t fixed this yet. There are needles and people in mental or behavioral health crisis. Sweep the camps. Direct people to shelters and sanctioned camping sites out of the way. Get them treatment for substance use disorders. Return the streets to the public. Tough love. It’s not complicated.

Except that it is in fact tremendously complicated. Simple solutions have naïve appeal, but they won’t unwind a community crisis that has been years in the making. Indeed, even the county’s five-year plan might be optimistic.

For the past few years, as the crisis on the streets has worsened, it has often felt like local and state governments floundered. They would try this or that program and hand money to this or that nonprofit hoping that something would help. They lacked clear strategic intent and accountability.

The county’s 95-page plan aims to change that with three broad strategic goals. First, the community will provide more housing and prevent people from falling into homelessness. Second, it will develop stronger supportive services. And third, the county and cities will operate jointly to coordinate services. Each of those big goals holds many smaller ones.

It will be expensive, though the plan is vague on just how expensive. Measure O, which voters approved in 2020, could raise $25 million annually for homeless and mental health services. That’s on top of about $30 million the county and its cities already spend annually. Yet the vision of the strategic plan could wind up costing even more.

It also will be labor-intensive. Some services, such as mental and behavioral health and managing housing referrals, will require trained professionals who know how to engage with a vulnerable population. The plan would standardize minimum compensation for them.

But more labor than that will be needed. This is a community crisis, and the community must step up. Sonoma County has a history of volunteerism. If people are willing to provide job training, education and translation services on a volunteer basis, they could enhance services and allow limited funds to stretch further.

Other aspects of the strategy could become sticking points. Not least will be where to add up to 1,200 housing units as well as additional shelter space. Whenever such siting discussions come up, some neighbors are more welcoming than others. Over the full five years, the plan calls for three-quarters of new housing to be permanent and one-quarter interim.

The county and cities must remain transparent as they implement the strategic plan. The public deserves at least annual updates that show what progress has been made and, if something isn’t working, how leaders are adapting.

Five years is a long time for a community that has struggled with the deleterious effects of homelessness on quality of life for years already. A long-term strategy is welcome, but it cannot become an excuse to ignore short-term remediation.

Sonoma County residents who have grown weary or jaded to homelessness might be disappointed that they won’t get a quick fix, but that was never going to work anyway.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.