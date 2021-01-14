PD Editorial: There’s no secret stash of medical workers for a COVID surge

California’s COVID-19 response isn’t going as well as anyone had hoped. High infection rates are straining hospitals and health care providers to the breaking point.

The metric receiving the most attention for the past month has been the vaccination rate. California’s rate languishes at 2%, which is among the worst in the country. Health care experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci note that herd immunity will remain elusive until vaccination rates reach 85% or more.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has promised to ramp up distribution, but the state hasn’t succeeded thus far. Indeed, California has used only about a quarter of the vaccine doses it has received. We hope the Newsom administration does better, but its track record isn’t inspiring.

Meanwhile, the feared post-holiday surge in COVID cases appears to be underway. People with severe symptoms are winding up in hospitals and emergency clinics. January could become the deadliest month so far.

As the number of people in clinical care increases, many hospitals lack the staff to keep up. Temporary measures such as allowing nurses to care for more patients can help for only so long. The additional work wears nurses down emotionally, mentally and physically.

Early in the pandemic, California tried to recruit more medical workers to handle surges. About 95,000 people volunteered. Today, fewer than 20 are working in clinics and hospitals.

It wasn’t a bad idea or a failure of execution. Many of the volunteers simply were not qualified. Others withdrew. The term “volunteer” in this case is used loosely. Doctors, nurses and other providers would have been paid under the program.

A big challenge has been competition with other states. California isn’t alone in trying to recruit health care workers. New York had some success finding volunteers in the early going, but now that the coronavirus is so widespread, no state has workers to spare.

Another snag we’ve heard about anecdotally is that some senior medical providers with the financial means chose to retire when personal protective equipment was scarce. Older workers who were especially vulnerable to the coronavirus took the safe route, and who could blame them?

All of which leaves California in a precarious position. Hospitalizations and intensive care admissions have momentarily started to level off, but that could change quickly. Sonoma County has been lucky so far, and local hospitals have had enough beds and workers. It hasn’t seen what many Southern California communities have — at least not yet.

Petaluma provides a lesson in how things can change quickly. There, things became so difficult that Petaluma Valley Hospital requested and received help in the form of firefighters trained as medical technicians and paramedics. Those firefighters had been on the front lines of fighting wildfires. Now they are on the front lines of saving lives from a very different threat.

The situation isn’t hopeless if people exercise some personal responsibility. The continued spread of the virus is proof enough that people aren’t taking enough precautions.

The best bet to avoid catastrophe until full vaccination is what experts have recommended for months. Do the doctors, nurses and other health care workers working hard to save lives a favor by wearing a mask, maintaining social distances and respecting shutdowns. Help make California safer for everyone.

