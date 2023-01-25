PD Editorial: Thieves tap into another California spending program

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

For the past few months, Californians have received bonus money in their bank accounts and on prepaid debit cards. It’s all courtesy of the state’s Middle Class Tax Refund program and meant to ease the burden of inflation and high gas prices. Where there’s money, there’s crime, and thieves have targeted the payments. The last thing California needs is another state program that loses huge sums to criminals.

Single people making less than $250,000 annually and couples making less than $500,000 are eligible for the payments totaling $200 to $1,050 depending on several factors. The money comes either as a direct deposit into a bank account or on a prepaid debit card. The latter option was at the insistence of the Newsom administration, which shot down the idea of cutting checks. The company Money Network was chosen to handle the debit cards.

The state has sent out $9 billion so far.

The Press Democrat has reported that thieves are targeting those debit cards. Local residents told Staff Writer Sara Edwards that funds were drained from the cards before they could spend them.

Victims can file a claim with the state Franchise Tax Board, which is overseeing the program, but they might have to wait months to get a replacement payment. And that’s if they’re lucky enough to get through. Many people have reported difficulty getting a response from the FTB and the state’s private contractor distributing the debit cards.

The problem is not unique to the North Bay. Similar stories of theft have emerged across the state.

If this were only the result of innocent bureaucratic bungling, that would be one thing. It wouldn’t be great, but it might be forgivable. Government, like all human systems, isn’t perfect, though California’s has seemed particularly imperfect given its recent failures delivering money to residents. When one hears about the current challenges, one cannot help but see parallels with the disastrous management of unemployment benefits during the coronavirus pandemic.

There’s more than innocent bungling at work. Criminals are involved, though we hope not at the FTB and its private contractor. Theft and fraud are again costing taxpayers because the FTB and its contractor didn’t institute adequate preventive measures. Meanwhile, victims are left struggling with the bureaucratic machine while trying to afford gas or eggs without the relief they should have received.

How much money the Middle Class Tax Refund loses to fraud will be an important measure of the program’s success. If millions or billions are lost, that’s an expensive proposition in a state facing a projected budget deficit and program cuts.

Assemblymember David Alvarez, a Democrat from the San Diego area, wants to launch an audit of the refund program immediately. He’s in a good position to pull it off as the chair of the Joint Legislative Audit Committee. His fellow lawmakers should support him.

Both the Franchise Tax Board and Money Network should be held to account now. Maybe there’s still time to cut off some of the fraud. Even if that isn’t possible, better to gather the records and documentation now than to let them quietly be buried or forgotten.

